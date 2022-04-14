Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

Cardinals Draft Primer 2022: Inside Linebacker

Isaiah Simmons, Zaven Collins make position low priority

Apr 14, 2022 at 11:24 AM
Kevin Parrish headshot
Kevin Parrish Jr.

azcardinals.com

Primer Inside LB

With the first few waves of free agency in the rearview, the Cardinals are in the midst of their annual draft prep. GM Steve Keim will lay the groundwork to bring in a new class of rookies to supplement the roster already built and forge a direction upon which a few more free agents are likely to be signed.

Here is the fourth position group breakdown.

Draft Primer: Inside Linebacker

More Draft Primers: WR, CB, RB

Players under contract: Zaven Collins, Isaiah Simmons, Nick Vigil, Tanner Vallejo, Joe Walker

Need: Low

The Cardinals' situation: The Cardinals appear set at inside linebacker. Zaven Collins will start at the "Mike" linebacker position after the team released Jordan Hicks in March, paving the way for the 2021 firstround pick to have a larger role. Isaiah Simmons, the 2020 first-round pick, is the other inside starter and should take another step this season after a solid sophomore campaign. The Cardinals have several guys already on the roster for depth.

The draft class: Utah's Devin Lloyd and Georgia's Nakobe Dean headline the class of off-ball linebacker prospects. Both project as first-round picks in the coming weeks. Wisconsin's Leo Chenal, Georgia's Quay Walker and Channing Tindall, Montana State's Troy Anderson are other top prospects at the position.

The Conclusion: Although the last two Cardinals' first-round draft selections have been inside linebackers, that won't be the case this year. But with eight total picks in the seven-round draft, the potential of adding one late in the draft could still happen.

Notable NFL Draft Inside Linebacker Prospects

Images of the top inside linebacker prospects heading into the draft.

Utah linebacker Devin Lloyd (0) readies for a play in the second half of an NCAA college football game against Colorado Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/George Frey)
1 / 23

Utah linebacker Devin Lloyd (0) readies for a play in the second half of an NCAA college football game against Colorado Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/George Frey)

George Frey/AP
Nakobe Dean runs football drills during Georgia's Pro Day on Wednesday, March 16, 2022, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
2 / 23

Nakobe Dean runs football drills during Georgia's Pro Day on Wednesday, March 16, 2022, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Brynn Anderson/AP
Wyoming's Chad Muma runs during an NCAA football game against Texas State on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019 in San Marcos, Texas. Wyoming won 23-14. (AP Photo/Darren Abate)
3 / 23

Wyoming's Chad Muma runs during an NCAA football game against Texas State on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019 in San Marcos, Texas. Wyoming won 23-14. (AP Photo/Darren Abate)

Darren Abate/AP
Alabama linebacker Christian Harris (8) during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Southern Miss, Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
4 / 23

Alabama linebacker Christian Harris (8) during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Southern Miss, Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Vasha Hunt/AP
Georgia linebacker Channing Tindall (41) plays against Vanderbilt during an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Amis)
5 / 23

Georgia linebacker Channing Tindall (41) plays against Vanderbilt during an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Amis)

John Amis/AP
Georgia linebacker Quay Walker plays against Vanderbilt during an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Amis)
6 / 23

Georgia linebacker Quay Walker plays against Vanderbilt during an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Amis)

John Amis/AP
Penn State linebacker Brandon Smith (12) celebrates with fans following the 28-20 victory over Auburn after an NCAA college football game in State College, Pa., on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)
7 / 23

Penn State linebacker Brandon Smith (12) celebrates with fans following the 28-20 victory over Auburn after an NCAA college football game in State College, Pa., on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)

BARRY REEGER/AP
National Team linebacker Brian Asamoah II of Oklahoma runs through drills during practice for the Reese's Senior Bowl Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2022, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
8 / 23

National Team linebacker Brian Asamoah II of Oklahoma runs through drills during practice for the Reese's Senior Bowl Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2022, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Butch Dill/AP
Wisconsin linebacker Leo Chenal (09) participates in a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)
9 / 23

Wisconsin linebacker Leo Chenal (09) participates in a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)

Steve Luciano/AP
Montana State linebacker Troy Andersen calls out orders before a South Dakota State snap during a NCAA college football game in the semifinals of the FCS playoffs, Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, in Bozeman, Mont. (AP Photo/Tommy Martino)
10 / 23

Montana State linebacker Troy Andersen calls out orders before a South Dakota State snap during a NCAA college football game in the semifinals of the FCS playoffs, Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, in Bozeman, Mont. (AP Photo/Tommy Martino)

Tommy Martino/AP
Cincinnati Bearcats linebacker Darrian Beavers (0) runs with the ball during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Murray State Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)
11 / 23

Cincinnati Bearcats linebacker Darrian Beavers (0) runs with the ball during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Murray State Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

Jeff Dean/AP
Nebraska defensive back JoJo Domann, front, warms up during practice, Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016, in Nashville, Tenn. Nebraska is scheduled to play Tennessee in the NCAA college football Music City Bowl Friday. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
12 / 23

Nebraska defensive back JoJo Domann, front, warms up during practice, Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016, in Nashville, Tenn. Nebraska is scheduled to play Tennessee in the NCAA college football Music City Bowl Friday. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Mark Humphrey/AP
LSU linebacker Damone Clark plays against Vanderbilt in the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
13 / 23

LSU linebacker Damone Clark plays against Vanderbilt in the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Mark Humphrey/AP
Appalachian State linebacker D'Marco Jackson (18) participates in a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)
14 / 23

Appalachian State linebacker D'Marco Jackson (18) participates in a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)

Steve Luciano/AP
Baylor linebacker Terrel Bernard (26) returns an interception against TCU during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, in Fort Worth, Texas. Baylor won 29-23 in triple overtime. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)
15 / 23

Baylor linebacker Terrel Bernard (26) returns an interception against TCU during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, in Fort Worth, Texas. Baylor won 29-23 in triple overtime. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

Ron Jenkins/AP
Oklahoma State linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (20) during an NCAA spring intra-squad college football game, Saturday, April 24, 2021, in Stillwater, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
16 / 23

Oklahoma State linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (20) during an NCAA spring intra-squad college football game, Saturday, April 24, 2021, in Stillwater, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Sue Ogrocki/AP
Indiana linebacker Micah McFadden (47) in action during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Ohio State, Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, in Bloomington, Ind. Ohio State won 51-10. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
17 / 23

Indiana linebacker Micah McFadden (47) in action during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Ohio State, Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, in Bloomington, Ind. Ohio State won 51-10. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings/AP
Wisconsin linebacker Jack Sanborn (31) participates in a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)
18 / 23

Wisconsin linebacker Jack Sanborn (31) participates in a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)

Steve Luciano/AP
Utah linebacker Nephi Sewell runs during Utah's football Pro Day for NFL scouts and coaches, Thursday, March 24, 2022, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
19 / 23

Utah linebacker Nephi Sewell runs during Utah's football Pro Day for NFL scouts and coaches, Thursday, March 24, 2022, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

Rick Bowmer/AP
Florida linebacker Jeremiah Moon (7) sets up for a play during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Charleston Southern Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
20 / 23

Florida linebacker Jeremiah Moon (7) sets up for a play during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Charleston Southern Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP
Colorado Buffaloes linebacker Nate Landman (53) in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, in Boulder, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
21 / 23

Colorado Buffaloes linebacker Nate Landman (53) in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, in Boulder, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

David Zalubowski/AP
Arizona State linebacker Darien Butler (20) in the first half during an NCAA football game against Colorado on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
22 / 23

Arizona State linebacker Darien Butler (20) in the first half during an NCAA football game against Colorado on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Rick Scuteri/AP
Auburn linebacker Zakoby McClain (24) participates in a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)
23 / 23

Auburn linebacker Zakoby McClain (24) participates in a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)

Steve Luciano/AP
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Cardinals Draft Primer 2022: Running Back

Breece Hall, Kenneth Walker top list of available prospects

news

Cardinals Draft Primer 2022: Cornerback

Trent McDuffie, Kaiir Elam, Andrew Booth among potential picks

news

Cardinals Draft Primer 2022: Wide Receiver

Jahan Dotson, Treylon Burks, Jameson Williams could be options at No. 23

Advertising