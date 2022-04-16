Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

Cardinals Draft Primer 2022: Quarterback

NFL waits to see how Malik Willis, Kenny Pickett, Matt Corral impact first round

Apr 16, 2022 at 10:05 AM
With the first few waves of free agency in the rear view, the Cardinals are in the midst of their annual draft prep. GM Steve Keim will lay the groundwork to bring in a new class of rookies to supplement the roster already built and forge a direction upon which a few more free agents are likely to be signed.

Draft primer: Quarterback

More draft primers: WR, CB, RB, ILB, ST

Players under contract: Kyler Murray, Colt McCoy, Trace McSorley

Need: Low

The Cardinals' situation: The Cardinals have their franchise quarterback for the foreseeable future. Kyler Murray, who is entering his fourth NFL season, is one of the league's most dynamic playmakers at his position. Colt McCoy re-signed this offseason to remain Murray's backup. Trace McSorley currently holds the third spot on the depth chart, and while there is a good chance the Cardinals could add an arm for the offseason, the top two spots on the depth chart are locked.

The draft class: The 2022 quarterback class isn't the strongest compared to previous years, but a few individuals still stand out from the group. Liberty's Malik Willis and Pittsburgh's Kenny Pickett project as the group's only first-round picks. Cincinnati's Desmond Ridder, North Carolina's Sam Howell, Mississippi's Matt Corral could be taken in the second or third rounds.

The conclusion: Since the Cardinals have their long-term and short-term solutions on the roster, it's less likely the team will use one of eight picks to draft a quarterback. But the possibility of selecting a guy late in the draft to potentially shouldn't be ruled out.

Notable NFL Draft Quarterback Prospects

Images of the top quarterback prospects heading into the draft.

Liberty quarterback Malik Willis (7) carries the ball during an NCAA college Football game against Troy on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Troy, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
1 / 11

Liberty quarterback Malik Willis (7) carries the ball during an NCAA college Football game against Troy on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Troy, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Butch Dill/AP
North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell (7) passes against Georgia State during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Chapel Hill, N.C., Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Chris Seward)
2 / 11

North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell (7) passes against Georgia State during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Chapel Hill, N.C., Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Chris Seward)

Chris Seward/AP
Cincinnati quarterback Desmond Ridder (9) passes in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Navy, Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
3 / 11

Cincinnati quarterback Desmond Ridder (9) passes in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Navy, Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

John Minchillo/AP
Mississippi quarterback Matt Corral (2) releases a pass during the second half of an NCAA college football game against California in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019. California won 28-20. (AP Photo/Thomas Graning)
4 / 11

Mississippi quarterback Matt Corral (2) releases a pass during the second half of an NCAA college football game against California in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019. California won 28-20. (AP Photo/Thomas Graning)

Thomas Graning/AP
Nevada quarterback Carson Strong (12) warms up before his NCAA college football game against UNLV in Reno, Nev., Friday, Oct. 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Tom R. Smedes)
5 / 11

Nevada quarterback Carson Strong (12) warms up before his NCAA college football game against UNLV in Reno, Nev., Friday, Oct. 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Tom R. Smedes)

Tom R. Smedes/AP
Western Kentucky quarterback Bailey Zappe throws a touchdown pass, his sixth of the game, during the second half of the Boca Bowl NCAA college football game against Appalachian State, Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021 in Boca Raton, Fla. Zappe threw for 422 yards and six touchdowns as the Western Kentucky beat Appalachian State 59-38. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
6 / 11

Western Kentucky quarterback Bailey Zappe throws a touchdown pass, his sixth of the game, during the second half of the Boca Bowl NCAA college football game against Appalachian State, Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021 in Boca Raton, Fla. Zappe threw for 422 yards and six touchdowns as the Western Kentucky beat Appalachian State 59-38. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Wilfredo Lee/AP
Kansas State quarterback Skylar Thompson (10) passes in the second half of an NCAA college football game against Oklahoma, Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, in Norman, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki).
7 / 11

Kansas State quarterback Skylar Thompson (10) passes in the second half of an NCAA college football game against Oklahoma, Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, in Norman, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki).

Sue Ogrocki/AP
Notre Dame quarterback Jack Coan prepares to throw a pass against Stanford during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Stanford, Calif., Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)
8 / 11

Notre Dame quarterback Jack Coan prepares to throw a pass against Stanford during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Stanford, Calif., Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)

Jed Jacobsohn/AP
Western Michigan quarterback Kaleb Eleby (5) tumbles into the end zone for a touchdown against Ball State linebacker Jaylin Thomas during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, in Kalamazoo, Mich. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)
9 / 11

Western Michigan quarterback Kaleb Eleby (5) tumbles into the end zone for a touchdown against Ball State linebacker Jaylin Thomas during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, in Kalamazoo, Mich. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)

Al Goldis/AP
Kent State quarterback Dustin Crum in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)
10 / 11

Kent State quarterback Dustin Crum in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)

Gail Burton/AP
Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) plays against Virginia during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
11 / 11

Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) plays against Virginia during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Keith Srakocic/AP
