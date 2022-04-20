Cardinals Draft Primer 2022: Safety

With the first few waves of free agency in the rear view, the Cardinals are in the midst of their annual draft prep. GM Steve Keim will lay the groundwork to bring in a new class of rookies to supplement the roster already built and forge a direction upon which a few more free agents are likely to be signed.

Here is the next position group breakdown.

Draft primer: Safety

Need: Low

The Cardinals' situation: At this position, the Cardinals are in great shape. All-Pro safety Budda Baker is in his prime and fresh off his fourth Pro Bowl selection in five seasons. Jalen Thompson showed promise in his first two seasons in the league and had a breakout in 2020 with the Cardinals, leading the team in tackles. With those two in the secondary, the Cardinals have arguably the best safety tandem in the NFL. James Wiggins, Deionte Thompson, Charles Washington, Javon Hagan are nice depth pieces. The team also has versatile linebacker Isaiah Simmons, who can play safety when needed.

The draft class: Notre Dame's Kyle Hamilton, a projected top 10 pick and modern hybrid defender, headlines the 2022 class of safety prospects. The next tier includes Georgia's Lewis Cine, Penn State's Jaquan Brisker, Michigan's Daxton Hill, Baylor's Jalen Pitre as likely candidates to be taken on Day 2. Overall, there will be a handful of nice options for teams in dire need of safety help this season.