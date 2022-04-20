Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

Cardinals Draft Primer 2022: Safety

Kyle Hamilton is potential star, but Baker and Thompson already entrenched

Apr 20, 2022 at 10:01 AM
Kevin Parrish headshot
Kevin Parrish Jr.

azcardinals.com

Draft primer safety

With the first few waves of free agency in the rear view, the Cardinals are in the midst of their annual draft prep. GM Steve Keim will lay the groundwork to bring in a new class of rookies to supplement the roster already built and forge a direction upon which a few more free agents are likely to be signed.

Here is the next position group breakdown.

Draft primer: Safety

More draft primers: WR, CB, RB, ILB, ST, QB, DL, TE

Players under contract: Budda Baker, Jalen Thompson, Deionte Thompson, James Wiggins, Javon Hagan.

Need: Low

The Cardinals' situation: At this position, the Cardinals are in great shape. All-Pro safety Budda Baker is in his prime and fresh off his fourth Pro Bowl selection in five seasons. Jalen Thompson showed promise in his first two seasons in the league and had a breakout in 2020 with the Cardinals, leading the team in tackles. With those two in the secondary, the Cardinals have arguably the best safety tandem in the NFL. James Wiggins, Deionte Thompson, Charles Washington, Javon Hagan are nice depth pieces. The team also has versatile linebacker Isaiah Simmons, who can play safety when needed.

The draft class: Notre Dame's Kyle Hamilton, a projected top 10 pick and modern hybrid defender, headlines the 2022 class of safety prospects. The next tier includes Georgia's Lewis Cine, Penn State's Jaquan Brisker, Michigan's Daxton Hill, Baylor's Jalen Pitre as likely candidates to be taken on Day 2. Overall, there will be a handful of nice options for teams in dire need of safety help this season.

The conclusion: It's unlikely the Cardinals will add an additional safety through the draft. They have two tremendous starters to captain the back half of the secondary and some options to provide depth. Given that the position often is a spot for special teamers, that remains a potential possibility for a low-round or undrafted rookie.

Cardinals Draft Primer 2022: Safety

Images of the top safety prospects heading into the draft.

Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton (14) during an NCAA football game against Florida State on Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021 in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)
1 / 18

Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton (14) during an NCAA football game against Florida State on Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021 in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)

Gary McCullough/AP
Former Georgia defensive back Lewis Cine on the field after being presented a National Championship ring in the first half of Georgia's spring NCAA college football game, Saturday, April 16, 2022, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/Brett Davis)
2 / 18

Former Georgia defensive back Lewis Cine on the field after being presented a National Championship ring in the first half of Georgia's spring NCAA college football game, Saturday, April 16, 2022, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/Brett Davis)

Brett Davis/AP
Penn State safety Jaquan Brisker (1) warms up against Indiana during their NCAA college football game in State College, Pa., on Saturday, Oct. 02, 2021. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)
3 / 18

Penn State safety Jaquan Brisker (1) warms up against Indiana during their NCAA college football game in State College, Pa., on Saturday, Oct. 02, 2021. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)

Barry Reeger/AP
Illinois defensive back Kerby Joseph (25) runs on the field during an NCAA college football game against Iowa, Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
4 / 18

Illinois defensive back Kerby Joseph (25) runs on the field during an NCAA college football game against Iowa, Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Charlie Neibergall/AP
Maryland defensive back Nick Cross watches a play develop against Penn State during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
5 / 18

Maryland defensive back Nick Cross watches a play develop against Penn State during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Julio Cortez/AP
Cincinnati defensive back Bryan Cook speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 5, 2022. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)
6 / 18

Cincinnati defensive back Bryan Cook speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 5, 2022. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

AJ Mast/AP
Miami (Oh) Redhawks defensive back Sterling Weatherford (21) during an NCAA football game against the Ball State Cardinals on Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020 in Oxford, Ohio. (AP Photo/Emilee Chinn)
7 / 18

Miami (Oh) Redhawks defensive back Sterling Weatherford (21) during an NCAA football game against the Ball State Cardinals on Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020 in Oxford, Ohio. (AP Photo/Emilee Chinn)

Emilee Chinn/AP
Florida A&M defensive back Markquese Bell runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 6, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
8 / 18

Florida A&M defensive back Markquese Bell runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 6, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Charlie Neibergall/AP
Texas A&M defensive back Leon O'Neal Jr. (9) tries to hype up the crowd at Kyle Field again Kent State during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)
9 / 18

Texas A&M defensive back Leon O'Neal Jr. (9) tries to hype up the crowd at Kyle Field again Kent State during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)

Sam Craft/AP
American Team safety Tycen Anderson of Toledo (35) in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
10 / 18

American Team safety Tycen Anderson of Toledo (35) in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Butch Dill/AP
Kentucky defensive back Yusuf Corker (29) plays against Vanderbilt during an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Nov.13, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Amis)
11 / 18

Kentucky defensive back Yusuf Corker (29) plays against Vanderbilt during an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Nov.13, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Amis)

John Amis/AP
Baylor JT Woods (22) during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in San Marcos, Texas. (AP Photo/Ron Cortes)
12 / 18

Baylor JT Woods (22) during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in San Marcos, Texas. (AP Photo/Ron Cortes)

Ron Cortes/AP
Oregon safety Verone McKinley III (23)during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Andy Nelson)
13 / 18

Oregon safety Verone McKinley III (23)during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Andy Nelson)

Andy Nelson/AP
Louisiana-Lafayette defensive back Percy Butler (45) participates in a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)
14 / 18

Louisiana-Lafayette defensive back Percy Butler (45) participates in a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)

Steve Luciano/AP
Auburn safety Smoke Monday (21) celebrates after returning an interception for a touchdown in the final minute of the second half of an NCAA football game to secure the win over Georgia State, Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in Auburn, Ala. Auburn won 34-24. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
15 / 18

Auburn safety Smoke Monday (21) celebrates after returning an interception for a touchdown in the final minute of the second half of an NCAA football game to secure the win over Georgia State, Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in Auburn, Ala. Auburn won 34-24. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Butch Dill/AP
Michigan's Brad Hawkins plays during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Ann Arbor, Mich. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)
16 / 18

Michigan's Brad Hawkins plays during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Ann Arbor, Mich. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)

Al Goldis/AP
Miami safety Bubba Bolden talks with the news media after NCAA college football practice, Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021, in Coral Gables, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
17 / 18

Miami safety Bubba Bolden talks with the news media after NCAA college football practice, Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021, in Coral Gables, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Lynne Sladky/AP
Oklahoma State safety Tre Sterling during an NCAA college football practice, Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, in Stillwater, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
18 / 18

Oklahoma State safety Tre Sterling during an NCAA college football practice, Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, in Stillwater, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Sue Ogrocki/AP
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Cardinals Draft Primer 2022: Tight End

Bringing back Ertz and Williams changes dynamic at position

news

Cardinals Draft Primer 2022: Defensive Line

Georgia tandem of Devonte Wyatt and Jordan Davis top potential picks

news

Cardinals Draft Primer 2022: Quarterback

NFL waits to see how Malik Willis, Kenny Pickett, Matt Corral impact first round

news

Cardinals Draft Primer 2022: Special Teams

While Matt Araiza intrigues, kicker or punter selection unlikely

news

Cardinals Draft Primer 2022: Inside Linebacker

Isaiah Simmons, Zaven Collins make position low priority

news

Cardinals Draft Primer 2022: Running Back

Breece Hall, Kenneth Walker top list of available prospects

news

Cardinals Draft Primer 2022: Cornerback

Trent McDuffie, Kaiir Elam, Andrew Booth among potential picks

news

Cardinals Draft Primer 2022: Wide Receiver

Jahan Dotson, Treylon Burks, Jameson Williams could be options at No. 23

Advertising