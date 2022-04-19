Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

Cardinals Draft Primer 2022: Tight End

Bringing back Ertz and Williams changes dynamic at position

Apr 19, 2022 at 09:15 AM
Draft primer TE

With the first few waves of free agency in the rear view, the Cardinals are in the midst of their annual draft prep. GM Steve Keim will lay the groundwork to bring in a new class of rookies to supplement the roster already built and forge a direction upon which a few more free agents are likely to be signed.

Here is the next position group breakdown.

More draft primers: WR, CB, RB, ILB, ST, QB, DL

Players under contract: Zach Ertz, Maxx Williams, Stephen Anderson, David Wells.

Need: Low

The Cardinals' situation: The Cardinals re-signed Zach Ertz last month before free agency officially kicked off, keeping the veteran in Arizona for the next couple of years. Maxx Williams also re-upped with the Cardinals this offseason on a one-year deal. The team now has one of the league's best tight-end combinations heading into 2022. The team signed Los Angeles Chargers' tight end Stephen Anderson this offseason to provide depth to the position.

The draft class: The upcoming draft doesn't project to have a playmaking star like Atlanta Falcons' Kyle Pitts, Kansas City Chiefs' Travis Kelce or the San Francisco 49ers' George Kittle coming out the gate. But the group does feature solid tight ends with upside. Colorado State's Trey McBride, Coastal Carolina's Isaiah Likely, Virginia's Jelani Woods headline the group and could be picked as early as Day 2.

The conclusion: With the tight end position all but set heading into the draft, it's unlikely the Cardinals will use select one in the coming weeks. The team has several roster needs that need to be addressed with their first couple of picks. If the Cardinals come across an available tight end they like, it wouldn't be until the later rounds.

Images of the top tight end prospects heading into the draft.

Colorado State Rams tight end Trey McBride (85) in action during an NCAA football game against the Toledo Rockets on Sept. 18, 2021 in Toledo, Ohio. (AP Photo/Emilee Chinn)
UCLA tight end Greg Dulcich runs after a catch during the first half of an NCAA college football game against California in Los Angeles, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020. (AP Photo/Kelvin Kuo)
Coastal Carolina tight end Isaiah Likely catches a pass against Massachusetts during the first half of an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in Conway, S.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
SMU tight end Grant Calcaterra (88) prepares for a play against TCU during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Fort Worth,Texas, Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
Ohio State tight end Jeremy Ruckert signals a first down after catching a pass against Penn State during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. Ohio State won 33-24. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
Washington tight end Cade Otton makes a catch in between official drills at Washington's NFL football Pro Day, Tuesday, March 29, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
Texas A&M tight end Jalen Wydermyer (85) catches a pass for a touchdown over Mississippi State safety Fred Peters (38) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)
Virginia tight end Jelani Woods (0) celebrate a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday Nov 27, 2021, in Charlottesville, Va. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
San Jose State tight end Derrick Deese, Jr. runs the ball against Arkansas during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019 in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)
Maryland tight end Chigoziem Okonkwo scores during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Michigan State, Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
