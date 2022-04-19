Cardinals Draft Primer 2022: Tight End

With the first few waves of free agency in the rear view, the Cardinals are in the midst of their annual draft prep. GM Steve Keim will lay the groundwork to bring in a new class of rookies to supplement the roster already built and forge a direction upon which a few more free agents are likely to be signed.

Here is the next position group breakdown.

Draft primer: Tight Ends

Need: Low

The Cardinals' situation: The Cardinals re-signed Zach Ertz last month before free agency officially kicked off, keeping the veteran in Arizona for the next couple of years. Maxx Williams also re-upped with the Cardinals this offseason on a one-year deal. The team now has one of the league's best tight-end combinations heading into 2022. The team signed Los Angeles Chargers' tight end Stephen Anderson this offseason to provide depth to the position.

The draft class: The upcoming draft doesn't project to have a playmaking star like Atlanta Falcons' Kyle Pitts, Kansas City Chiefs' Travis Kelce or the San Francisco 49ers' George Kittle coming out the gate. But the group does feature solid tight ends with upside. Colorado State's Trey McBride, Coastal Carolina's Isaiah Likely, Virginia's Jelani Woods headline the group and could be picked as early as Day 2.