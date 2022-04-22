Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

Cardinals Draft Primer 2022: Edge Rusher

Aiden Hutchinson, Travon Walker, Kayvon Thibodeaux headline deep class

Apr 22, 2022 at 10:06 AM
Kevin Parrish headshot
Kevin Parrish Jr.

azcardinals.com

Primer Edge rusher

With the first few waves of free agency in the rear view, the Cardinals are in the midst of their annual draft prep. GM Steve Keim will lay the groundwork to bring in a new class of rookies to supplement the roster already built and forge a direction upon which a few more free agents are likely to be signed.

Here is the next position group breakdown.

Draft primer: Outside linebacker/edge rusher

More draft primers: WR, CB, RB, ILB, ST, QB, DL, TE, S, OL.

Players under contract: Markus Golden, Dennis Gardeck, Devon Kennard, Victor Dimukeje

Need: High

The Cardinals' situation: The Cardinals need another edge rusher after linebacker Chandler Jones, the franchise all-time sack leader, signed with the Las Vegas Raiders in free agency. The team still has Markus Golden, who led the team in sacks (11) last season. Dennis Gardeck, a part-time pass rusher, signed a new deal this offseason to remain in Arizona for the foreseeable future. Devon Kennard and Victor Dimukeje remain as depth pieces.

The draft class: This is the strongest position in the draft with good talent across the board. Michigan's Aiden Hutchinson and Georgia's Travon Walker, the crown jewels of the class, stand in the race to become the presumptive top pick. Oregon's Kayvon Thibodeaux, Purdue's George Karlaftis, Florida State's Jermaine Johnson ll, and Minnesota's Boye Mafe also project to be taken in the first round. Michigan's David Ojabo is another top prospect at the position, but the linebacker could fall in the draft after suffering a torn ACL during his Pro Day.

The conclusion: Keim acknowledged to the media on Thursday that adding an edge rusher is among their biggest needs. The Cardinals could look closely if a premier pass rusher drops late into the first round. It will depend on who is still available on the board by the Cardinals' No. 23 selection. But the team understands the premium position must be addressed next week.

Notable NFL Draft Outside Linebacker Prospects

Images of the top edge rusher prospects heading into the draft.

FILE - Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson (97) plays against Northern Illinois in the first half of a NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., in this Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, file photo. Hutchinson was selected to The Associated Press Midseason All-America team, announced Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)
1 / 18

FILE - Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson (97) plays against Northern Illinois in the first half of a NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., in this Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, file photo. Hutchinson was selected to The Associated Press Midseason All-America team, announced Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

Paul Sancya/AP
Kayvon Thibodeaux participates in Oregon's NFL Pro Day, Friday, April 1, 2022, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Andy Nelson)
2 / 18

Kayvon Thibodeaux participates in Oregon's NFL Pro Day, Friday, April 1, 2022, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Andy Nelson)

Andy Nelson/AP
Purdue defensive end George Karlaftis (5) plays against Notre Dame during the second half of an NCAA college football game in South Bend, Ind., Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. Notre Dame defeated Purdue 27-13. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
3 / 18

Purdue defensive end George Karlaftis (5) plays against Notre Dame during the second half of an NCAA college football game in South Bend, Ind., Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. Notre Dame defeated Purdue 27-13. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/AP
Georgia defensive lineman Travon Walker (44) against Arkansas during an NCAA college football game in Fayetteville, Ark. Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)
4 / 18

Georgia defensive lineman Travon Walker (44) against Arkansas during an NCAA college football game in Fayetteville, Ark. Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

Michael Woods/AP
FILE - Florida State defensive end Jermaine Johnson II (11) is shown during an NCAA football game against Notre Dame on Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021 in Tallahassee, Fla. Jermaine Johnson II was voted The Associated Press All-ACC defensive player of the year in results released Monday, Dec. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough, File)
5 / 18

FILE - Florida State defensive end Jermaine Johnson II (11) is shown during an NCAA football game against Notre Dame on Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021 in Tallahassee, Fla. Jermaine Johnson II was voted The Associated Press All-ACC defensive player of the year in results released Monday, Dec. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough, File)

Gary McCullough/AP
Penn State defensive end Arnold Ebiketie lines up against Maryland during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
6 / 18

Penn State defensive end Arnold Ebiketie lines up against Maryland during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Julio Cortez/AP
Oklahoma linebacker Nik Bonitto (11) gestures to fans after sacking Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez in the second half an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Norman, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
7 / 18

Oklahoma linebacker Nik Bonitto (11) gestures to fans after sacking Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez in the second half an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Norman, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Sue Ogrocki/AP
Southern California linebacker Drake Jackson (99) celebrates after catching an interception during the first half of an NCAA college football game against San Jose State Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
8 / 18

Southern California linebacker Drake Jackson (99) celebrates after catching an interception during the first half of an NCAA college football game against San Jose State Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Ashley Landis/AP
Kentucky defensive end Josh Paschal (4) plays against Vanderbilt during an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Nov.13, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Amis)
9 / 18

Kentucky defensive end Josh Paschal (4) plays against Vanderbilt during an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Nov.13, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Amis)

John Amis/AP
Minnesota linebacker Boye Mafe runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Saturday, March 5, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
10 / 18

Minnesota linebacker Boye Mafe runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Saturday, March 5, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Charlie Neibergall/AP
Michigan linebacker David Ojabo plays during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, in Ann Arbor, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
11 / 18

Michigan linebacker David Ojabo plays during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, in Ann Arbor, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Carlos Osorio/AP
South Carolina defensive end Kingsley Enagbare (1) plays against Tennessee during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Amis)
12 / 18

South Carolina defensive end Kingsley Enagbare (1) plays against Tennessee during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Amis)

John Amis/AP
Texas A&M defensive lineman Demarvin Leal speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Friday, March 4, 2022. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)
13 / 18

Texas A&M defensive lineman Demarvin Leal speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Friday, March 4, 2022. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

AJ Mast/AP
Miami (Ohio) defensive lineman Dominique Robinson (40) runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine, Saturday, March 5, 2022in Indianapolis. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)
14 / 18

Miami (Ohio) defensive lineman Dominique Robinson (40) runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine, Saturday, March 5, 2022in Indianapolis. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)

Ben Liebenberg/AP
Western Kentucky defensive lineman DeAngelo Malone (10) during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019 in Miami. (AP Photo/Doug Murray)
15 / 18

Western Kentucky defensive lineman DeAngelo Malone (10) during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019 in Miami. (AP Photo/Doug Murray)

Doug Murray/AP
Cincinnati defensive lineman Myjai Sanders (21) plays during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Tulsa Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)
16 / 18

Cincinnati defensive lineman Myjai Sanders (21) plays during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Tulsa Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

Jeff Dean/AP
Iowa State defensive end Eyioma Uwazurike (58) celebrates knocking down a pass during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Ames, Iowa. Iowa State won 16-10. (AP Photo/Matthew Putney)
17 / 18

Iowa State defensive end Eyioma Uwazurike (58) celebrates knocking down a pass during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Ames, Iowa. Iowa State won 16-10. (AP Photo/Matthew Putney)

MATTHEW PUTNEY/AP
Ohio State defensive lineman Tyreke Smith plays against Penn State during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
18 / 18

Ohio State defensive lineman Tyreke Smith plays against Penn State during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Jay LaPrete/AP
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Cardinals Draft Primer 2022: Offensive Line

Zion Johnson, Kenyon Green among interior possibilities at 23

news

Cardinals Draft Primer 2022: Safety

Kyle Hamilton is potential star, but Baker and Thompson already entrenched

news

Cardinals Draft Primer 2022: Tight End

Bringing back Ertz and Williams changes dynamic at position

news

Cardinals Draft Primer 2022: Defensive Line

Georgia tandem of Devonte Wyatt and Jordan Davis top potential picks

news

Cardinals Draft Primer 2022: Quarterback

NFL waits to see how Malik Willis, Kenny Pickett, Matt Corral impact first round

news

Cardinals Draft Primer 2022: Special Teams

While Matt Araiza intrigues, kicker or punter selection unlikely

news

Cardinals Draft Primer 2022: Inside Linebacker

Isaiah Simmons, Zaven Collins make position low priority

news

Cardinals Draft Primer 2022: Running Back

Breece Hall, Kenneth Walker top list of available prospects

news

Cardinals Draft Primer 2022: Cornerback

Trent McDuffie, Kaiir Elam, Andrew Booth among potential picks

news

Cardinals Draft Primer 2022: Wide Receiver

Jahan Dotson, Treylon Burks, Jameson Williams could be options at No. 23

Advertising