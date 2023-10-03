Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

Cardinals Make Roster Change At Punter

Team signs Gillikin, promotes Blount from practice squad

Oct 03, 2023
The Cardinals are moving on from punter Nolan Cooney.
The Cardinals are making a change at punter.

The team released Nolan Cooney on Tuesday, signing veteran Blake Gillikin to replace him.

Gillikin had been the Saints' punter the past two seasons, averaging 47.0 yards a punt. He lost a battle with Lou Hedley for the job this year and was released.

The Cardinals also promoted safety Joey Blount to the 53-man roster from the practice squad, meaning the team still has two open slots on the roster.

Defensive lineman Phil Hoskins was signed to the team's practice squad.

On 13 punts this season, Cooney averaged 45.5 yards per kick and had a 40.3 net, with two downed inside the 20. He had beaten out Matt Haack in the preseason for the job as the Cardinals sought a replacement for Andy Lee.

On three punts against the 49ers on Sunday, Cooney only averaged 39 yards a punt with a 31.0 net. It was his last punt that derailed his stats, with a 20-yarder after a sack pushed the Cardinals out of field-goal range in the fourth quarter.

