Cardinals Make Roster Change At Punter

The Cardinals are making a change at punter.

The team released Nolan Cooney on Tuesday, signing veteran Blake Gillikin to replace him.

Gillikin had been the Saints' punter the past two seasons, averaging 47.0 yards a punt. He lost a battle with Lou Hedley for the job this year and was released.

The Cardinals also promoted safety Joey Blount to the 53-man roster from the practice squad, meaning the team still has two open slots on the roster.

Defensive lineman Phil Hoskins was signed to the team's practice squad.

On 13 punts this season, Cooney averaged 45.5 yards per kick and had a 40.3 net, with two downed inside the 20. He had beaten out Matt Haack in the preseason for the job as the Cardinals sought a replacement for Andy Lee.