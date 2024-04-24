Will The Cardinals Draft Be A Four-Gone Conclusion?

Late last week, Monti Ossenfort was asked the question that is at the forefront of the Cardinals' draft direction come Thursday night: whether the GM knows if he would prefer to trade down from the No. 4 selection or stick and pick.

"I have an idea," Ossenfort said. "I have an idea."

All the information isn't known. Not yet. That won't happen until the draft starts, until players begin to be picked, until the Cardinals are on the clock at 4 overall. Then the Cardinals and Ossenfort will have 10 minutes to execute whatever plan they have.

At least the speculation will end. The NFL Draft starts Thursday at 5 p.m. Arizona time, And somewhere around 5:45, everyone will know what the outcome of 4 will be.

There is the fan favorite Marvin Harrison Jr., the wideout from Ohio State. Ossenfort never gave any clues to how he might rank the top three receivers – LSU's Malik Nabers and Washington's Rome Odunze are also rated within that trio – and the existence of all three gives Ossenfort flexibility to potentially move and still get an excellent pass catcher.

Then again, staying in place and just making the selection at 4 might be the "idea" Ossenfort had all along.

Much depends on what happens in picks 1-3. The Bears are going to take QB Caleb Williams first. Washington and New England are almost certain to select QBs themselves. So is there a fourth quarterback a team not only is willing to move up for, but pay a ransom for the pick?

"I wish I could predict the future," Ossenfort said.