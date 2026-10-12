Frustrated Cardinals Feel 'Deja Vu' In Loss To Lions

THE STORY: As details of the Marvin Harrison Jr. trade to Houston broke on Sunday just as their game was getting started, the Cardinals did everything right.

They looked impressive on offense in driving for an opening score. They made life hell for Lions quarterback Jared Goff.

And then, familiar issues resurfaced. And with them, an eventual 45-21 loss to Detroit at State Farm Stadium and a simmering coach Mike LaFleur.

"Not good enough," he said afterward. "I know we're better than that, but that doesn't mean (expletive) right now. I've got to be better for these guys."

Speaking on his inconsistent offense in particular, "it was like déjà vu all over again," LaFleur said.

There was one difference, that Harrison was gone, inactive for the game while on the verge of his departure to Houston. When tight end Teagan Quintoriano caught the first of his two touchdown receptions to open the game, there was a lead. There was hope as the Cardinals (1-4) sacked Goff three times on three possessions.

Then the math got rocky.

The Cardinals gained only 26 yards on six possessions the balance of the first half. The Lions (3-2) got on such a roll they scored on their next seven possessions, six of them touchdowns. The game slipped away.

LaFleur was asked about changing quarterback Jacoby Brissett. He was asked about the defense and future of coordinator Nick Rallis. He kept pointing back at himself.

"There is a lot to fix right now," LaFleur said after a Rallis query. "I understand the question and I get that it comes with the territory. My focus now is me fixing everything.

"It's talking to these players, talking to these coaches, and making sure this never ever happens again as long as I'm here."

LaFleur said he was disappointed in the run game, and Jeremiyah Love had just 22 yards on 12 carries with little room to maneuver. The Cardinals rushed for a season-low 56 yards, in part because they had so many three-and-outs and trailed 31-7 at one point.

LaFleur lamented the inability to find ways against the Lions man coverage while Detroit doubled top pass catchers Trey McBride and Michael Wilson.

"Jacoby was not the problem, the problem was the team today," LaFleur said after a question about a potential QB change. "That starts with me."

The Lions didn't have trouble running, not with Jahmyr Gibbs piling up 151 yards on the ground and six yards a carry (along with another 56 yards on five catches.) Former Cardinals offensive coordinator Drew Petzing also saw Goff throw for three TDs and run for another.

"I don't care about the noise, man," linebacker Mack Wilson Sr. said. "I don't care about anything anybody got to say about our defense, our team, because at the end of the day, season's still young, and I do feel like it's a chance that we can turn this thing around.

"At the end of the day, all I can do is control what I can control, and that's being the green dot, being the mic and delivering whatever call I get in through my headset and being that leader, whatever I can do."

Prepared for the defensive questions, LaFleur acknowledged, "I get what the narrative is in terms of however many 30-point games in a row, but we have to be better as a team, and it starts with me."

The Cardinals have surrendered at least 31 points in each of their four losses.

While LaFleur was talking offensive déjà vu, it was easy to see that feeling cascade over the team. Brissett still believes it isn't quite that yet.