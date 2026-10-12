Receiver Changes, Finding The Offense, And Lions Aftermath

Right as the Cardinals got started Sunday against the Lions, just as Houston Texans coach DeMeco Ryans was meeting with the media and – on the third time he was asked – acknowledging his team was indeed trading for Cardinals wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., the deal came into focus.

Multiple reports had Houston giving up a 2027 second-round pick and a 2027 sixth-round pick for Harrison and Arizona's 2027 seventh-round pick. Soon after, Harrison himself changed his Instagram bio to "WR for @houstontexans" and his agents tweeted out a photo of him in a Texans uniform.

The Cardinals knew by then. They knew Saturday. Harrison was moving on. And as the Lions dared the Cardinals on Sunday to beat them through the air with people besides Trey McBride and Michael Wilson, and it didn’t work, coach Mike LaFleur repeatedly hammered himself postgame that he hasn't yet unlocked an answer for that.

Whatever reasons anyone wants to give to why MHJ didn't work in Arizona and specifically this season, it's moot now. Details are always interesting, but they mean nothing moving forward. There is almost always things on both sides that could've been different.

Now, we will see more of Jalen Brooks for sure. Brooks was essentially in the Harrison role, seeing two deep shots early (both were incomplete) and seven targets total with two catches, as the game got away and Jacoby Brissett ended up with 47 pass attempts. Along with 56 rushing yards, it felt very much like a second-half-of-2025 game. That undoubtedly was part of what frustrated LaFleur.

But this does put to rest the constant Harrison story, the waiting by his locker each week for him to absorb the consistent questions about why he wasn't doing more.

The Rams are up next (probably without Myles Garrett, but still.) The Broncos and their excellent defense is after that. The Cardinals will need to figure out their offense navigating those waters.

-- Trey McBride had nine catches. His seventh, a nine-yard grab to open the fourth quarter, gave him 387 in his career and pushed him past Jimmy Graham for the most catches by a tight end in his first five seasons in NFL history. With 12 games to go, he'll make it hard for the next guy to catch by season's end.

But his ninth was the most memorable, and incredible toe-tap touchdown in coverage late in the game, the result long decided.