Cardinals Position Overview 2022: Quarterback

With July here and training camp scheduled to start soon, azcardinals.com will look at the Cardinals' individual position groups during this quiet time in the NFL and give our opinions about where the groups stand prior to camp. Today, quarterback.

Murray will be the starter and has improved each year since the Cardinals drafted him No.1 overall in 2019. Coach Kliff Kingsbury expects Murray to take the next step this season, and the Cardinals will need him to continue to trend upward -- especially with DeAndre Hopkins out for the first six games. McCoy proved to be a dependable backup for three games Murray missed in 2021 with an ankle injury. McCoy re-signing to remain Murray's backup will benefit the Cardinals not only if Murray gets hurt but also in the team's development of young QBs.

WORK TO DO: Trace McSorley, Jarrett Guarantano

McSorley joined the Cardinals midway through the 2021 season after the team signed the quarterback off the Ravens' practice squad. Guarantano signed with the Cardinals this offseason as an undrafted free agent. Kingsbury has been impressed with Guarantano's accuracy and arm strength. The two will battle for the third spot on the depth chart, although McSorley, who has some in-game experience, should have the edge.

UPGRADE ODDS: Low