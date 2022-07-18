Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

Cardinals Position Overview 2022: Quarterback

Colt McCoy set to back up Kyler Murray

Jul 18, 2022 at 08:48 AM
Kevin Parrish Jr.

With July here and training camp scheduled to start soon, azcardinals.com will look at the Cardinals' individual position groups during this quiet time in the NFL and give our opinions about where the groups stand prior to camp. Today, quarterback.

LOCKS: Kyler Murray, Colt McCoy

Murray will be the starter and has improved each year since the Cardinals drafted him No.1 overall in 2019. Coach Kliff Kingsbury expects Murray to take the next step this season, and the Cardinals will need him to continue to trend upward -- especially with DeAndre Hopkins out for the first six games. McCoy proved to be a dependable backup for three games Murray missed in 2021 with an ankle injury. McCoy re-signing to remain Murray's backup will benefit the Cardinals not only if Murray gets hurt but also in the team's development of young QBs.

WORK TO DO: Trace McSorley, Jarrett Guarantano

McSorley joined the Cardinals midway through the 2021 season after the team signed the quarterback off the Ravens' practice squad. Guarantano signed with the Cardinals this offseason as an undrafted free agent. Kingsbury has been impressed with Guarantano's accuracy and arm strength. The two will battle for the third spot on the depth chart, although McSorley, who has some in-game experience, should have the edge.

UPGRADE ODDS: Low

The Cardinals have their franchise quarterback in place and a dependable backup capable of producing wins. They are set at this position.

Quarterbacks On The Roster

Images of the Cardinals' quarterbacks heading into training camp.

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) during the first day of the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Minicamp on Tuesday, June 14, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.
1 / 4

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) during the first day of the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Minicamp on Tuesday, June 14, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Colt McCoy (12) practices during Week 3 of the OTA offseason program on Thursday, June 9, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.
2 / 4

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Colt McCoy (12) practices during Week 3 of the OTA offseason program on Thursday, June 9, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Trace McSorley (19) during the second day of the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Minicamp on Wednesday, June 15, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.
3 / 4

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Trace McSorley (19) during the second day of the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Minicamp on Wednesday, June 15, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Jarrett Guarantano (16) practices during Week 1 of the OTA offseason program on Tuesday, May 24, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.
4 / 4

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Jarrett Guarantano (16) practices during Week 1 of the OTA offseason program on Tuesday, May 24, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
