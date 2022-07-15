Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

Cardinals Position Overview 2022: Special Teams

Prater and Lee return as dependable pieces

Jul 15, 2022 at 09:10 AM
With July here and training camp scheduled to start soon, azcardinals.com will take a look at the Cardinals' individual position groups during this quiet time in the NFL and give our opinions about where the groups stand prior to camp. Today, special teams.

LOCKS: Matt Prater, Andy Lee, Aaron Brewer

Kicker Matt Prater enters his 17th season and had a good year for the Cardinals, making 30-of-37 field goals and scoring 137 points. The Cardinals felt the impact of long snapper Aaron Brewer when he missed some time with a broken arm last season. Reliable punter Andy Lee prepares for his sixth season in Arizona coming off a season in which he averaged 49 yards a punt -- his best since he came to Arizona in 2017 -- and was at 41.9 net yards per kick.

WORK TO DO: Nolan Cooney

Cooney joined the roster last year in late January on a future/reserves deal. After going undrafted in 2020, the former Syracuse punter and placeholder spent time on the Saints' practice squad.

UPGRADE ODDS: Low

It's unlikely the Cardinals' decision-makers will look to make changes on special teams and figure to keep the veteran presence of the group intact.

Specialists On The Roster

Images of the Cardinals' specialists' heading into training camp.

K Matt Prater (left) and LS Aaron Brewer (and RB Eno Benjamin)
1 / 3

K Matt Prater (left) and LS Aaron Brewer (and RB Eno Benjamin)

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
P Andy Lee
2 / 3

P Andy Lee

Pete Vander Stoep/Arizona Cardinals
P Nolan Cooney
3 / 3

P Nolan Cooney

Gene Lower/Arizona Cardinals
