Cardinals Position Overview 2022: Special Teams

With July here and training camp scheduled to start soon, azcardinals.com will take a look at the Cardinals' individual position groups during this quiet time in the NFL and give our opinions about where the groups stand prior to camp. Today, special teams.

Kicker Matt Prater enters his 17th season and had a good year for the Cardinals, making 30-of-37 field goals and scoring 137 points. The Cardinals felt the impact of long snapper Aaron Brewer when he missed some time with a broken arm last season. Reliable punter Andy Lee prepares for his sixth season in Arizona coming off a season in which he averaged 49 yards a punt -- his best since he came to Arizona in 2017 -- and was at 41.9 net yards per kick.

WORK TO DO: Nolan Cooney

Cooney joined the roster last year in late January on a future/reserves deal. After going undrafted in 2020, the former Syracuse punter and placeholder spent time on the Saints' practice squad.

UPGRADE ODDS: Low