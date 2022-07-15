Cardinals Position Overview 2022: Special Teams

With July here and training camp scheduled to start soon, azcardinals.com will take a look at the Cardinals' individual position groups during this quiet time in the NFL and give our opinions about where the groups stand prior to camp. Today, special teams.
LOCKS: Matt Prater, Andy Lee, Aaron Brewer
Kicker Matt Prater enters his 17th season and had a good year for the Cardinals, making 30-of-37 field goals and scoring 137 points. The Cardinals felt the impact of long snapper Aaron Brewer when he missed some time with a broken arm last season. Reliable punter Andy Lee prepares for his sixth season in Arizona coming off a season in which he averaged 49 yards a punt -- his best since he came to Arizona in 2017 -- and was at 41.9 net yards per kick.
WORK TO DO: Nolan Cooney
Cooney joined the roster last year in late January on a future/reserves deal. After going undrafted in 2020, the former Syracuse punter and placeholder spent time on the Saints' practice squad.
UPGRADE ODDS: Low
It's unlikely the Cardinals' decision-makers will look to make changes on special teams and figure to keep the veteran presence of the group intact.
