Cardinals Position Overview 2022: Tight End

With July here and training camp scheduled to start soon, azcardinals.com will look at the Cardinals' individual position groups during this quiet time in the NFL and give our opinions about where the groups stand prior to camp. Today, tight end.

Zach Ertz will lead the charge in 2022 after signing a three-year contract extension this offseason. Williams participated in offseason workouts and is progressing from his season-ending knee injury, according to coach Kliff Kingsbury, but there remains an unknown factor in terms of his return to the lineup. McBride is the future after the team drafted him in the second round, but could receive much playing time this season as Williams returns to full health.

Anderson signed this offseason to add depth after three seasons with the Chargers and could be a factor early depending on Williams' health. Wells had a handful of snaps before getting hurt last season. Yelder spent the last three years with the Chiefs and Buccaneers before joining the Cardinals this offseason. Seikovits is an International Player Pathway Program player from last season and remains in a developmental role. Pierce Jr. signed with the Cardinals this offseason as an undrafted free agent from Vanderbilt.

UPGRADE ODDS: Low