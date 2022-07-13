Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

Cardinals Position Overview 2022: Tight End

Ertz, Williams, McBride headline the loaded position

Jul 13, 2022 at 10:13 AM
Kevin Parrish headshot
Kevin Parrish Jr.

azcardinals.com

PO.TE

With July here and training camp scheduled to start soon, azcardinals.com will look at the Cardinals' individual position groups during this quiet time in the NFL and give our opinions about where the groups stand prior to camp. Today, tight end.

LOCKS: Zach Ertz, Maxx Williams, Trey McBride

Zach Ertz will lead the charge in 2022 after signing a three-year contract extension this offseason. Williams participated in offseason workouts and is progressing from his season-ending knee injury, according to coach Kliff Kingsbury, but there remains an unknown factor in terms of his return to the lineup. McBride is the future after the team drafted him in the second round, but could receive much playing time this season as Williams returns to full health.

MORE WORK TO DO: Stephen Anderson, David Wells, Deon Yelder, Bernhard Seikovits, Chris Pierce Jr.

Anderson signed this offseason to add depth after three seasons with the Chargers and could be a factor early depending on Williams' health. Wells had a handful of snaps before getting hurt last season. Yelder spent the last three years with the Chiefs and Buccaneers before joining the Cardinals this offseason. Seikovits is an International Player Pathway Program player from last season and remains in a developmental role. Pierce Jr. signed with the Cardinals this offseason as an undrafted free agent from Vanderbilt.

UPGRADE ODDS: Low

The Cardinals are set at this position heading into training camp, with Ertz, Williams, McBride leading the way.

Tight Ends On The Roster

Images of the Cardinals' tight ends heading into training camp.

Kevin Parrish headshot
Kevin Parrish Jr.

azcardinals.com

Arizona Cardinals tight end Maxx Williams (87) practices during Week 3 of the OTA offseason program on Thursday, June 9, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.
1 / 7

Arizona Cardinals tight end Maxx Williams (87) practices during Week 3 of the OTA offseason program on Thursday, June 9, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.

Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals tight end Zach Ertz (86) during the second day of the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Minicamp on Wednesday, June 15, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.
2 / 7

Arizona Cardinals tight end Zach Ertz (86) during the second day of the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Minicamp on Wednesday, June 15, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.

Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride (85) practices during Week 3 of the OTA offseason program on Thursday, June 9, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.
3 / 7

Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride (85) practices during Week 3 of the OTA offseason program on Thursday, June 9, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.

Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals tight end Chris Pierce Jr. (49) during the second day of the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Minicamp on Wednesday, June 15, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.
4 / 7

Arizona Cardinals tight end Chris Pierce Jr. (49) during the second day of the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Minicamp on Wednesday, June 15, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.

Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals tight end Bernhard Seikovits (80) during the first day of the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Minicamp on Tuesday, June 14, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.
5 / 7

Arizona Cardinals tight end Bernhard Seikovits (80) during the first day of the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Minicamp on Tuesday, June 14, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.

Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals tight end David Wells (84) during the second day of the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Minicamp on Wednesday, June 15, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.
6 / 7

Arizona Cardinals tight end David Wells (84) during the second day of the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Minicamp on Wednesday, June 15, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.

Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals tight end Deon Yelder (81) practices during Week 2 of the OTA offseason program on Wednesday, June 1, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.
7 / 7

Arizona Cardinals tight end Deon Yelder (81) practices during Week 2 of the OTA offseason program on Wednesday, June 1, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.

Arizona Cardinals
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Arizona Cardinals Announce 2022 Training Camp Dates

Team to hold 10 open practices at State Farm Stadium; free digital tickets required

news

Cardinals Position Overview 2022: Running Back

Conner returns to anchor position; Benjamin and Williams top race for RB2

news

Cardinals Position Overview 2022: Safety

Baker, Thompson headline the position

news

Cardinals Position Overview 2022: Cornerback

Depth still an unknown behind Murphy, Wilson

news

Cardinals Position Overview 2022: Outside Linebacker

Golden at the forefront with the departure of Chandler Jones

news

Cardinals Position Overview 2022: Inside Linebacker

Simmons, Collins headline the position

news

Cardinals Position Overview 2022: Defensive Line

Watt remains headliner at the position

Advertising