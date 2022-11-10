Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

Cardinals Release Michael Dogbe

Creates roster spot ahead of Rams game

Nov 10, 2022 at 02:02 PM
Darren Urban

Defensive lineman Michael Dogbe was a seventh-round choice in 2019.
The Cardinals released veteran defensive lineman Michael Dogbe on Thursday, clearing a roster spot heading into Sunday's game with the Rams.

There was no corresponding move, but the team did designate safety Charles Washington to return from Injured Reserve this week, and defensive coordinator Vance Joseph talked about Washington as possible help at the position with the injury to Budda Baker.

The Cardinals could still try to bring back Dogbe to the practice squad if he passes through waivers. The one-time seventh-round pick of the Cardinals was drafted in 2019.

Newcomer Trysten Hill remains as a potential replacement in the defensive line rotation, and Jonathan Ledbetter has also earned more and more playing time on the unit.

