Cardinals Release Michael Dogbe

The Cardinals released veteran defensive lineman Michael Dogbe on Thursday, clearing a roster spot heading into Sunday's game with the Rams.

There was no corresponding move, but the team did designate safety Charles Washington to return from Injured Reserve this week, and defensive coordinator Vance Joseph talked about Washington as possible help at the position with the injury to Budda Baker.

The Cardinals could still try to bring back Dogbe to the practice squad if he passes through waivers. The one-time seventh-round pick of the Cardinals was drafted in 2019.