Jay Parry Receives Inaugural Violet Bidwill Legacy Award

The Arizona Cardinals Football Club announced Wednesday that Jay Parry, president and CEO of the Arizona Sports & Events Alliance, has been named the recipient of the inaugural Violet Bidwill Legacy Award.

Parry will be honored at the WISE Arizona Women of Inspiration 2026 awards ceremony being held on Sept. 25 in Phoenix.

In partnership between the Cardinals and WISE (Women in Sports and Events) Arizona, the Violet Bidwill Legacy Award honors an individual whose leadership, vision, and advocacy have significantly advanced opportunities for women in sports, sports business, or sports leadership. The award celebrates those who, like Violet Bidwill, have broken barriers, shaped culture, and left a lasting impact.

WISE Arizona is the foremost career and leadership development organization for women in the business of sports. A national not-for-profit organization headquartered in New York City, WISE has more than 20 chapters across North America with the local Arizona chapter surpassing 300 members.

Parry was selected for the honor in recognition of the profound impact she has had in Arizona and throughout the country as a business executive, board member, and servant leader in the world of sports and events.

She led the Phoenix Mercury as President and Chief Operating Officer for their first two championships and then served as Chief Operating Officer for the Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA), working out of the NBA/WNBA New York headquarters. In Arizona, Parry has led the Arizona Super Bowl Host Committee as President and CEO twice, in 2015 (Super Bowl XLIX) and 2023 (Super Bowl LVII). She served as CEO of the Phoenix Final Four Local Organizing Committee for the 2024 NCAA Men's Final Four and the 2026 NCAA Women's Final Four and currently serves as President & CEO of the Arizona Sports & Events Alliance, representing Arizona on the global stage.

ABOUT THE WISE ARIZONA WOMEN OF INSPIRATION 2026 AWARDS CEREMONY: The WISE Arizona Women of Inspiration 2026 awards ceremony is dedicated to recognizing exceptional leaders who exemplify the WISE mission, create meaningful impact within the sports and events industry and inspire the next generation of professionals through mentorship and leadership. Founded in 2018, WISE Arizona carries out the WISE mission by facilitating meaningful connections among local industry professionals and offering programming, events and valuable networking opportunities in the area throughout the year.