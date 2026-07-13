Cardinals Roster Reset 2026: Outside Linebacker

As the Cardinals head toward training camp, azcardinals.com takes a look at each position on the roster before report day. Next up, outside linebacker.

THE ROOM: Josh Sweat, Zaven Collins, Baron Browning, Jordan Burch, BJ Ojulari, Eku Leota, Elliott Brown, Cameron Robertson

WHO COULD SEE THE FIELD ON GAME DAY: Josh Sweat, Zaven Collins, Baron Browning, Jordan Burch, BJ Ojulari

The conversation surrounding the Cardinals pass rush begins with Josh Sweat. In his first season with the Cardinals, Sweat had a career-high 12 sacks. While he did not practice with the team during the offseason, he'll be ready come training camp. The conversation after Sweat takes a turn. Zaven Collins, Baron Browning, BJ Ojulari and Jordan Burch saw significant playing time, but at least statistically, there was more needed. Burch has the ability to take a step going into his second season. Collins and Browning are solid players and need to take advantage of the attention Sweat will inevitably draw this year.

PLAYER IN THE SPOTLIGHT: BJ Ojulari

It's been a rocky start to BJ Ojulari's NFL career. Injuries hampered his rookie season, followed by a major knee injury in Year Two that lingered into last season. GM Monti Ossenfort had even mentioned that Ojulari "never really looked quite all the way back" last year. As a second-round pick with high expectations, Ojulari again must show he can be an impactful player. Prior to his ACL injury in 2024, training camp, Ojulari popped for the first time. He'll be someone to watch at camp.

PLAYER TO KEEP AN EYE ON: Cameron Robertson