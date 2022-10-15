Cardinals To Use Corey Clement; Activate Colt McCoy, Cut Devon Kennard

The Cardinals only have two healthy running backs on the roster, so they needed a third for Sunday's game in Seattle.
That works for veteran Corey Clement -- elevated from the practice squad on Saturday prior to the team's flight -- after he was waiting for an opportunity to play.
"It's been a lot of downtime, but just working out, really," Clement said. "Wondering when I would get the next call and making sure I stayed ready. Luckily they called and I was ready."
The Cardinals also activated quarterback Colt McCoy from Injured Reserve, cutting linebacker Devon Kennard to make room. The team also elevated wide receiver Javon Wims from the practice squad.
Kennard's release should mean more playing time for rookies Myjai Sanders and Cameron Thomas.
Clement, a 5-10 and 220 pounds, can help with the power running if called upon, although the Cardinals figure to turn to rookie Keaontay Ingram (6-0, 215) in such situations first. Eno Benjamin will get the start at running back.
Clement had 140 yards on 33 carries for Dallas last season. His best year was as a rookie in Philadelphia in 2017, when he gained 321 yards on 74 carries for the Super Bowl champions.
"This is what we're built for," Clement said. "Sixth year in the league, I have gotten the swing with how organizations work. You have to conceptualize everything. Dumb down the playbook if you can the first week.
"It's nothing I can't handle."