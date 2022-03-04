Every Down, Cardinals Will Soon Need To Figure Out Options At Running Back

INDIANAPOLIS – Rachaad White called himself an 'every-down back,' and every running back that talks during the NFL's Scouting Combine usually says the same.

But as the Arizona State product knows well, in the pros, "every down" and "running back" are not often used.

"Coach Herm (Edwards) and coach Marvin Lewis talked to me about that a lot of times," White said. "That's the nature of the game. You want to keep guys fresh. I just don't want to leave any doubt in my coaches' minds that I can't be on that field on an every-down basis."

The Cardinals aren't just about keeping running backs fresh. They found the perfect duo last season with ﻿James Conner﻿ and ﻿Chase Edmonds﻿. Even though Conner missed two games and Edmonds five games with injuries, the two combined for 1,344 rushing yards, 80 catches for 686 yards, and 20 touchdowns.

But there is a chance both are gone, their free agency fast approaching.