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Carson Beck Still Healing, And 'An Ankle" For Jeremiyah Love

Rookies on the mend heading into third preseason game

Published: Aug 16, 2026 at 04:08 PM Updated: Aug 16, 2026 at 04:09 PM
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Darren Urban/Word From The Birds

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Carson Beck still isn't taking reps in practice, after the rookie quarterback sat out the Raiders preseason game with sore ribs.

"He's day to day," coach Mike LaFleur said Sunday. "Full transparency, the discomfort is still kind of there. We want to let him heal a little bit."

That said, LaFleur emphasized the issue isn't long-term. Beck practiced last week before telling the team his ribs didn't feel great following a late second-quarter sack against Carolina in the Hall of Fame game.

Beck played nine plays after the sack.

As for running back Jeremiyah Love, LaFleur had already said the first-round pick would miss the week. On Sunday, he was asked if Love had been diagnosed with a high ankle sprain. A high ankle sprain usually takes longer to recover from compared to a low ankle sprain.

"It's an ankle," LaFleur said. "We'll keep it at that."

LaFleur had already said Saturday they were going to assess Love weekly, and that he wasn't looking as far as the regular-season opener in terms of Love's availability.

UPDATE: ESPN reported that Love indeed has a high-ankle sprain.

Cardinals rookie QB Carson Beck (left) greets fellow rookie QB Fernando Mendoza of the Raiders following Thursday night's preseason game. The two had faced off in the 2026 college football championship game.
Jeremy Chen/Arizona Cardinals
Cardinals rookie QB Carson Beck (left) greets fellow rookie QB Fernando Mendoza of the Raiders following Thursday night's preseason game. The two had faced off in the 2026 college football championship game.

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