Defensive Lineman Carlos Watkins Joins Cardinals

Played in rotation for Cowboys last season

Mar 30, 2023 at 06:01 PM
Darren Urban

azcardinals.com

The Cardinals agreed to terms with free agent defensive lineman Carlos Watkins.
Ashley Landis/AP
Jonathan Gannon likes his versatility, and he got more of it Thursday afternoon when the Cardinals agreed to a one-year deal with defensive lineman Carlos Watkins.

Watkins, a key rotational player for the Dallas Cowboys last season, played inside and outside and a few times even stood up on the edge. He joins a defensive line room that figures to have a lot of opportunity for whomever might seize it under defensive coordinator Nick Rallis.

Watkins has five sacks, an interception and three fumble recoveries over 69 career games and 36 starts.

Originally a fourth-round pick of the Texans in 2017, he spent the last two seasons with the Cowboys.

Earlier in the day, the Cardinals signed cornerback Rashad Fenton.

