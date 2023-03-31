Defensive Lineman Carlos Watkins Joins Cardinals

Jonathan Gannon likes his versatility, and he got more of it Thursday afternoon when the Cardinals agreed to a one-year deal with defensive lineman Carlos Watkins.

Watkins, a key rotational player for the Dallas Cowboys last season, played inside and outside and a few times even stood up on the edge. He joins a defensive line room that figures to have a lot of opportunity for whomever might seize it under defensive coordinator Nick Rallis.

Watkins has five sacks, an interception and three fumble recoveries over 69 career games and 36 starts.

Originally a fourth-round pick of the Texans in 2017, he spent the last two seasons with the Cowboys.