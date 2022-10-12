Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

Who Is Left To Carry The Load At Running Back For Cardinals?

Benjamin, Ingram healthy but Kingsbury juggling roster

Oct 12, 2022 at 04:16 PM
NewUrbanMug
Darren Urban

azcardinals.com

Eno Benjamin breaks through on a run during the Cardinals' game against the Eagles.
Pete Vander Stoep/Arizona Cardinals
Eno Benjamin breaks through on a run during the Cardinals' game against the Eagles.

Eno Benjamin smiled, because he knew exactly when the last time was when he carried a heavy workload in a game.

It was against college rival University of Arizona in late November of 2019. The Arizona State running back carried the ball 34 times -- for 168 yards and two touchdowns – in a win.

That's as many carries as Benjamin had all of 2021. It's four more than he's had this season, in his new role as RB2. And 34 more than he had as a rookie, when he was inactive every game.

"I feel like as a runner, I don't take a lot of big hits," Benjamin said. "I get tackled, but I don't take a lot of big hits. I'll be ready for whatever."

Benjamin won't get 34 carries Sunday in Seattle. But he likely will have more than his NFL career-high of nine in a game. The Cardinals need him.

Jonathan Ward is on IR. Darrel Williams hurt his knee, and while coach Kliff Kingsbury said "we will see" on Williams, NFL Network reported he won't play. Starter James Conner, suffering from a ribs injury, is technically day-to-day, but looming after Sunday would be a quick turnaround to a Thursday game against the Saints.

To bolster the backend, the Cardinals added veterans Corey Clement and Ty'Son Williams to the practice squad. But the hope is that Conner will be available, and that Benjamin and rookie Keaontay Ingram can take the opportunity.

"We wanted to make sure we had our bases covered and brought in some guys who have played and brought in some experience," Kingsbury said.

Related Links

The Cardinals, statistically, have run the ball well this season. They are averaging 4.2 yards an attempt, and their 572 yards on the ground – at 114 yards a game, behind last year's pace of 122 – is better than what the Cardinals have allowed (487).

"I thought we ran the ball really well last game," Murray said. "We just didn't finish when we needed to. At the end of the day you can't kick field goals. That'll get you beat. Kicking field goals in the red zone will get you beat, so we've got to score touchdowns."

Conner is still the main back, and he looked the best he has this season against the Eagles. Williams has looked good in his limited work, including rumbling for a first down on a fake punt last week.

The first move will be to activate Ingram for the first time. Ingram has been inactive thus far, and his use would likely be limited behind Benjamin – or even just special teams if Conner can play.

"We kept five (running backs) for a reason," Kingsbury said. "He was very impressive in camp and preseason and has continued to impress us with his preparation and how he's treated each day —even on scout team."

Benjamin has been impressive too, for weeks. Now his window might open, against a defense that has struggled this season. Benjamin is averaging 4.5 yards a carry, with 136 yards on his 30 attempts and one physical touchdown run last week.

"(Eno) did it in college," Kingsbury said. "Obviously, he's at a different level, but he's worked hard. If this is his opportunity, we have all the faith in the world that he'll go out and give us everything he's got, and I've been impressed with what he's done."

PHOTOS: Caitlyn's Top Pics Vs. Eagles

The top images taken by the Cardinals team photographer during the 2022 Week 5 regular season game against the Philadelphia Eagles, presented by Earnhardt Auto Centers.

Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt (99) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.
1 / 50

Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt (99) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner (6) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.
2 / 50

Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner (6) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals running back Eno Benjamin (26) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.
3 / 50

Arizona Cardinals running back Eno Benjamin (26) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Rondale Moore (4) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.
4 / 50

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Rondale Moore (4) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals running back Eno Benjamin (26) and Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Justin Pugh (67) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.
5 / 50

Arizona Cardinals running back Eno Benjamin (26) and Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Justin Pugh (67) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals running back Eno Benjamin (26) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.
6 / 50

Arizona Cardinals running back Eno Benjamin (26) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals running back Eno Benjamin (26) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.
7 / 50

Arizona Cardinals running back Eno Benjamin (26) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.
8 / 50

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals linebacker Myjai Sanders (41) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.
9 / 50

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Myjai Sanders (41) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals cornerback Byron Murphy Jr. (7) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.
10 / 50

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Byron Murphy Jr. (7) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Rondale Moore (4) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.
11 / 50

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Rondale Moore (4) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals linebacker Zaven Collins (25) and Arizona Cardinals linebacker Isaiah Simmons (9) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.
12 / 50

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Zaven Collins (25) and Arizona Cardinals linebacker Isaiah Simmons (9) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.
13 / 50

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals defensive end Zach Allen (94) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.
14 / 50

Arizona Cardinals defensive end Zach Allen (94) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman D.J. Humphries (74) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.
15 / 50

Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman D.J. Humphries (74) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Rondale Moore (4) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.
16 / 50

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Rondale Moore (4) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals running back Darrel Williams (24) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.
17 / 50

Arizona Cardinals running back Darrel Williams (24) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner (6) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.
18 / 50

Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner (6) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals tight end Zach Ertz (86) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.
19 / 50

Arizona Cardinals tight end Zach Ertz (86) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marquise "Hollywood" Brown (2) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.
20 / 50

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marquise "Hollywood" Brown (2) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt (99) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.
21 / 50

Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt (99) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt (99) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.
22 / 50

Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt (99) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marquise "Hollywood" Brown (2) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.
23 / 50

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marquise "Hollywood" Brown (2) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marquise "Hollywood" Brown (2) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.
24 / 50

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marquise "Hollywood" Brown (2) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marquise "Hollywood" Brown (2) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.
25 / 50

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marquise "Hollywood" Brown (2) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) and Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner (6) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.
26 / 50

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) and Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner (6) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals defensive end Zach Allen (94) and Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt (99) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.
27 / 50

Arizona Cardinals defensive end Zach Allen (94) and Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt (99) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals linebacker Isaiah Simmons (9) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.
28 / 50

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Isaiah Simmons (9) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker (3) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.
29 / 50

Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker (3) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals safety Jalen Thompson (34) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.
30 / 50

Arizona Cardinals safety Jalen Thompson (34) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals linebacker Dennis Gardeck (45) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.
31 / 50

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Dennis Gardeck (45) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
The Arizona Cardinals defense during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.
32 / 50

The Arizona Cardinals defense during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride (85) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.
33 / 50

Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride (85) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals linebacker Victor Dimukeje (52) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.
34 / 50

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Victor Dimukeje (52) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals cornerback Antonio Hamilton (33) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.
35 / 50

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Antonio Hamilton (33) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker (3) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.
36 / 50

Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker (3) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.
37 / 50

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker (3) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.
38 / 50

Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker (3) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride (85) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.
39 / 50

Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride (85) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marquise "Hollywood" Brown (2) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.
40 / 50

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marquise "Hollywood" Brown (2) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman D.J. Humphries (74) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.
41 / 50

Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman D.J. Humphries (74) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.
42 / 50

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
The Arizona Cardinals during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.
43 / 50

The Arizona Cardinals during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner (6) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.
44 / 50

Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner (6) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner (6) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.
45 / 50

Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner (6) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt (99) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.
46 / 50

Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt (99) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker (3) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.
47 / 50

Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker (3) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals tight end Zach Ertz (86) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.
48 / 50

Arizona Cardinals tight end Zach Ertz (86) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals cornerback Marco Wilson (20) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.
49 / 50

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Marco Wilson (20) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.
50 / 50

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Injury Report: Week 6 At Seahawks

Check in on the health of the Cardinals heading into their Week 6 matchup with the Seahawks

news

Cardinals Put Jonathan Ward On IR; Sign Banjo, Ammendola To Roster

Add Treadwell, Clement, Williams to practice squad

news

Kickoff Time For Cardinals-Seahawks Could Move Later

If Mariners host playoff game Sunday, start time will go from 1:05 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

news

How To Watch: Cardinals at Seahawks, Week 6

Check out all the ways to watch, listen and live stream the Arizona Cardinals at the Seattle Seahawks on October 16, 2022.

news

For Burn Victims, Antonio Hamilton And Teammates Bring Hope

Cardinals visit Valleywise Medical Center

news

You've Got Mail: Seahawks Week, Part One

Topics include technology for first downs, potential trades, and Hop's impact

news

Depth Of Field: Week 5 Vs. Philadelphia

Exploring the game against the Eagles through the lens of the Cardinals team photographer

news

Antonio Hamilton 'Thankful' To Make It Back From Serious Burns To Feet

Cornerback wasn't sure he was going to play again for Cardinals

news

Cardinals Working Through Banged-Up Running Back Room

Notes: Team re-signs Maxx Williams to practice squad

news

Closer, But Cardinals Come Up Short In Painful Loss To Eagles

Final field-goal attempt is no good in 20-17 defeat

news

With Running Backs Hurting, Cardinals Turn To Eno Benjamin

Conner leaves game with ribs injury, Williams with knee issue

Advertising