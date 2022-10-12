Who Is Left To Carry The Load At Running Back For Cardinals?

The Cardinals, statistically, have run the ball well this season. They are averaging 4.2 yards an attempt, and their 572 yards on the ground – at 114 yards a game, behind last year's pace of 122 – is better than what the Cardinals have allowed (487).

"I thought we ran the ball really well last game," Murray said. "We just didn't finish when we needed to. At the end of the day you can't kick field goals. That'll get you beat. Kicking field goals in the red zone will get you beat, so we've got to score touchdowns."

Conner is still the main back, and he looked the best he has this season against the Eagles. Williams has looked good in his limited work, including rumbling for a first down on a fake punt last week.

The first move will be to activate Ingram for the first time. Ingram has been inactive thus far, and his use would likely be limited behind Benjamin – or even just special teams if Conner can play.

"We kept five (running backs) for a reason," Kingsbury said. "He was very impressive in camp and preseason and has continued to impress us with his preparation and how he's treated each day —even on scout team."

Benjamin has been impressive too, for weeks. Now his window might open, against a defense that has struggled this season. Benjamin is averaging 4.5 yards a carry, with 136 yards on his 30 attempts and one physical touchdown run last week.