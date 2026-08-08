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Larry Fitzgerald Gets His Gold Jacket

WIde receiver moves one step closer to Hall of Fame induction

Aug 07, 2026 at 09:48 PM
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Darren Urban/Word From The Birds

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The gold jacket fit perfectly and everyone knew that it would. And the chants of "Lar-RY, Lar-RY" were audible a couple of times in the Canton Civic Center, as Larry Fitzgerald moved to the final step before his induction to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

That came Friday night at the Gold Jacket dinner, where the new Hall of Fame class wear their most famous symbol for the first time. The arena was packed, and a record number of current Hall of Famers had returned for this ceremony, about 117 all told.

Each was announced, eventually providing a gauntlet on each side of the stage for the new class. When it was Fitz's turn, and the music got loud and emcee Rich Eisen narrated his walk, Fitz hugged or shook hands with every new Hall mate he passed.

There were long embraces for Andre Johnson, Kurt Warner and Edgerrin James. There was a huge smile the whole time.

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Jeremy Chen/Arizona Cardinals

And then there was Cris Carter waiting for him on stage, a Hall of Fame hero of Fitz's who was close to Larry Fitzgerald Sr. Big Fitz, as he was known, passed away from cancer earlier this summer, taking from Larry Jr. the man who was going to present him at his induction. Larry Jr. and Carter held there initial embrace for longer than most, lost in the emotion of the moment.

Eventually, the jacket came on. For Fitzgerald, it was a huge moment, a tangible reminder of the journey that started as a 20-year-old arriving in Flagstaff for his first training camp.

Larry Fitzgerald, the newest golden Cardinal.

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Jeremy Chen/Arizona Cardinals

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