Larry Fitzgerald Gets His Gold Jacket

The gold jacket fit perfectly and everyone knew that it would. And the chants of "Lar-RY, Lar-RY" were audible a couple of times in the Canton Civic Center, as Larry Fitzgerald moved to the final step before his induction to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

That came Friday night at the Gold Jacket dinner, where the new Hall of Fame class wear their most famous symbol for the first time. The arena was packed, and a record number of current Hall of Famers had returned for this ceremony, about 117 all told.

Each was announced, eventually providing a gauntlet on each side of the stage for the new class. When it was Fitz's turn, and the music got loud and emcee Rich Eisen narrated his walk, Fitz hugged or shook hands with every new Hall mate he passed.