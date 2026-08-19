The Importance Of Walter Nolen III To Cardinals

You can see it in a simple drill during Cardinals practice.

Walter Nolen III is just a different kind of defensive lineman.

"He's just got that twitch," D-line coach Pete Kwiatkowski said.

Nolen will shrug off the expectations or pressure. His confidence is high. But the reality is there is no player -- maybe besides the absent Josh Sweat -- from whom the defense needs a high-level of play this season more than the team's 2025 first-round draft pick.

Nolen knows, after playing just six games as a rookie because of injuries, he has to be available more than anything. And when Mike LaFleur talks about Nolen, he repeatedly brings up the phrase "time on task, value received."