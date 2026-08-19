The Importance Of Walter Nolen III To Cardinals

You can see it in a simple drill during Cardinals practice.
Walter Nolen III is just a different kind of defensive lineman.
"He's just got that twitch," D-line coach Pete Kwiatkowski said.
Nolen will shrug off the expectations or pressure. His confidence is high. But the reality is there is no player -- maybe besides the absent Josh Sweat -- from whom the defense needs a high-level of play this season more than the team's 2025 first-round draft pick.
Nolen knows, after playing just six games as a rookie because of injuries, he has to be available more than anything. And when Mike LaFleur talks about Nolen, he repeatedly brings up the phrase "time on task, value received."
That's about being on the field, working on his craft in both practice and games. Simple as that.
LaFleur, as offensive coordinator with the Rams last season, acknowledged that when watching Cardinals tape in 2025, there was a significant difference when Nolen played for the Arizona defense and when he did not. (The stats over six games were impressive; Nolen had two sacks, a fumble recovery for a touchdown, five tackles for loss, two passes defensed, and was a clear disruptor.)
Of course, Nolen missed both Rams games.
"There was a respect we had for him as a player, but he wasn't out there a ton," LaFleur said.
"Now that he is able to practice, feeling healthy and getting his confidence, it's every single snap, You've got to go, because you have the ability to affect the game."