All-Pro Trey McBride Lands At No. 13 In NFL Top 100

Once, Trey McBride wasn't sure if it was going to happen for him in Arizona, not with a slow start to his career and Zach Ertz ahead of him on the depth chart.
Certainly he wouldn't have guessed then that voting from fellow players would've put him at No. 13 on the annual NFL 100 list of top players. But there he was Thursday morning, nearing the top 10 after his All-Pro season in 2025 when he had 126 receptions.
His 111 catches in 2024 had put him at No. 65 on the 2025 list.
Even now, McBride believes there is more to go to reach his ceiling.
"There are still a lot of things I can be better at," McBride said earlier in camp. "I'm not as good as I want to be. You are always striving to be a better player, whether it's with little things, taking care of your body, whatever it is. I'm always trying to improve as a person, improve as a player. That'll never stop, from now until I'm 60 years old."
Given the arrival of Jeremiyah Love, the breakout of Michael Wilson and the health of Marvin Harrison Jr., McBride could be a better player this year with lesser stats. But that doesn't mean McBride won't be the top tight end in the NFL, or that he won't deserve a high ranking again next year.