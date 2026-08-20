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Wydett Williams Jr. Among Handful Of NFL Players That Could Play Again In College

Lawsuit over fifth year of eligibility creates odd path for current pros

Aug 19, 2026 at 08:19 PM
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Darren Urban/Word From The Birds

azcardinals.com

College football has been changing for a while now. Jeremiyah Love got his $50 million guaranteed money after he was drafted, but it was clear (from both Love and his father) that he made a few dollars while at Notre Dame.

Well, more than a few.

On Thursday, there was another twist. A group of athletes, including 16 former college football players, got a court order allowing them to play another year in college if they want. The thing is, a bunch of those players are already in the NFL -- including Cardinals rookie safety Wydett Williams Jr.

Williams played 61 defensive snaps against the Panthers along with 16 special teams snaps in the Hall of Fame game. He was in for 29 defensive snaps and 12 special teams snaps against the Raiders. He figures to play a bunch more in the last two preseason games too.

Williams signed a three-year contract with the Cardinals; he was guaranteed $110,000 of that money.

If he makes the team, this will all be moot. But if he finds himself without an NFL job at the end of August, he could look to return to college football and the money he could conceivably make there.

Safety Wydett Williams Jr. against the Panthers in the Hall of Fame game.
Caitlyn Epes Kerl/Arizona Cardinals
Safety Wydett Williams Jr. against the Panthers in the Hall of Fame game.

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