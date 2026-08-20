Wydett Williams Jr. Among Handful Of NFL Players That Could Play Again In College

College football has been changing for a while now. Jeremiyah Love got his $50 million guaranteed money after he was drafted, but it was clear (from both Love and his father) that he made a few dollars while at Notre Dame.

Well, more than a few.

On Thursday, there was another twist. A group of athletes, including 16 former college football players, got a court order allowing them to play another year in college if they want. The thing is, a bunch of those players are already in the NFL -- including Cardinals rookie safety Wydett Williams Jr.

Williams played 61 defensive snaps against the Panthers along with 16 special teams snaps in the Hall of Fame game. He was in for 29 defensive snaps and 12 special teams snaps against the Raiders. He figures to play a bunch more in the last two preseason games too.

Williams signed a three-year contract with the Cardinals; he was guaranteed $110,000 of that money.