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James Conner And A Return To Performance

Running back still working toward 11-on-11 snaps

Aug 16, 2026 at 12:35 PM
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Darren Urban/Word From The Birds

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James Conner was in uniform Thursday night in Las Vegas, but he didn't stay that way. The veteran running back isn't quite there yet.

"He is progressing," coach Mike LaFleur said. "It was cool to see him suited up because he wanted to feel that."

Here is the Conner situation: He has been practicing some. He was not on the PUP list to begin training camp, which was wonderful news. He has yet to take part in 11-on-11 work since training camp began. That is not as great.

LaFleur has said it multiple times, that Conner has earned the right to determine when he is able to return. That makes all the sense in the world.

But it was what LaFleur added to that point that gets to the crux of where Conner stands at the moment.

"It's not return to play, it's return to performance," LaFleur said. "Anyone can get back out there. But if they don't feel like they can perform at the level they are capable, why put them out there. Particularly a vet like him who has done it at a high clip for so many years. I know he's eager to get back."

Conner didn't tear an ACL, instead hurt his foot. But so many times over the years you'd see a guy back from an injury (Tyrann Mathieu, Dennis Gardeck are two that pop to mind) where they were able to return to play but it took longer for them to hit the level with which they were accustomed.

In a room with Jeremiyah Love and Tyler Allgeier, the bar is high. Having Conner know he can hit the ground running -- pun most certainly intended -- is important, for both him and the team.

Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner (6) during the Week 1 preseason game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026 in Las Vegas, NV.
Jeremy Chen/Arizona Cardinals

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