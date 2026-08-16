James Conner And A Return To Performance

James Conner was in uniform Thursday night in Las Vegas, but he didn't stay that way. The veteran running back isn't quite there yet.

"He is progressing," coach Mike LaFleur said. "It was cool to see him suited up because he wanted to feel that."

Here is the Conner situation: He has been practicing some. He was not on the PUP list to begin training camp, which was wonderful news. He has yet to take part in 11-on-11 work since training camp began. That is not as great.

LaFleur has said it multiple times, that Conner has earned the right to determine when he is able to return. That makes all the sense in the world.

But it was what LaFleur added to that point that gets to the crux of where Conner stands at the moment.

"It's not return to play, it's return to performance," LaFleur said. "Anyone can get back out there. But if they don't feel like they can perform at the level they are capable, why put them out there. Particularly a vet like him who has done it at a high clip for so many years. I know he's eager to get back."

Conner didn't tear an ACL, instead hurt his foot. But so many times over the years you'd see a guy back from an injury (Tyrann Mathieu, Dennis Gardeck are two that pop to mind) where they were able to return to play but it took longer for them to hit the level with which they were accustomed.