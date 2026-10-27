Jalen Brooks' Season-Ending Injury Creates Another Challenge For Cardinals

With Brooks done for the season, the wide receiver corps will churn again. Excluding Michael Wilson, the receivers now consist of Kendrick Bourne, Simi Fehoko, and Reggie Virgil. Undrafted rookie Harrison Wallace III is on the practice squad.

Bourne has 25 receptions for 234 yards while Virgil has two receptions for 29 yards. Virgil played just three snaps on Sunday with the increase in 13 personnel packages. They will replace Brooks "by committee."

"It's next man up and the show goes on," LaFleur added.

After the offense's recent struggles in the red zone, not having Brooks is something LaFleur will need to work through.

The Cardinals have been efficient when it comes to moving the football, finding themselves near the top of the league in red zone plays. But the drives have stalled. LaFleur shouldered the blame and said it's up to coaching to put the Cardinals in better positions, especially in goal-to-go situations.