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As Jeremiyah Love Heals, Cardinals Promote Evan Hull To Roster

Running back is fourth on depth chart

Oct 24, 2026 at 01:00 PM
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Darren Urban

azcardinals.com

Arizona Cardinals running back Evan Hull (26) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Center on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.
Jeremy Chen/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals running back Evan Hull (26) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Center on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.

Jeremiyah Love is out for a second straight game on Sunday, and, at least for now, the Cardinals made his roster replacement permanent.

The team promoted running back Evan Hull on Saturday to the roster, with Hull slotting behind Tyler Allgeier and Bam Knight for Sunday's game against the Broncos.

To make room on the roster the Cardinals released safety Wydett Williams Jr.

The Cardinals also elevated offensive lineman Kingsley Eguakun and defensive lineman Jared Harrison-Hunte from the practice squad for the game.

Eguakun gives the Cardinals depth with starting guard Jon Gaines II out following a practice injury this week. Harrison-Hunte gives depth with Walter Nolen III out with an ankle injury.

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