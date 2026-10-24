As Jeremiyah Love Heals, Cardinals Promote Evan Hull To Roster

Jeremiyah Love is out for a second straight game on Sunday, and, at least for now, the Cardinals made his roster replacement permanent.
The team promoted running back Evan Hull on Saturday to the roster, with Hull slotting behind Tyler Allgeier and Bam Knight for Sunday's game against the Broncos.
To make room on the roster the Cardinals released safety Wydett Williams Jr.
The Cardinals also elevated offensive lineman Kingsley Eguakun and defensive lineman Jared Harrison-Hunte from the practice squad for the game.
Eguakun gives the Cardinals depth with starting guard Jon Gaines II out following a practice injury this week. Harrison-Hunte gives depth with Walter Nolen III out with an ankle injury.