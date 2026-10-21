 Skip to main content
Advertising

Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

Cardinals Awarded Tackle Albert Reese Off Waivers

Rookie played for Panthers, faced new team in preseason

Oct 21, 2026 at 02:27 PM
Author Image
Darren Urban

azcardinals.com

The Cardinals played against tackle Albert Reese IV in the Hall of Fame game back in August.
David Dermer/AP
The Cardinals played against tackle Albert Reese IV in the Hall of Fame game back in August.

The Cardinals added an offensive lineman on Wednesday, after claiming and receiving rookie Albert Reese off waivers.

Reese, undrafted, was a healthy scratch in Carolina's first five games,

The Cardinals will have to make a corresponding roster move at some point.

Reese, 6-foot-7 and 325 pounds, is a tackle who played for Mississippi State in college.

The Cardinals seem to have found a potential long-term tackle in rookie Jayden Williams, who is playing the left side after Paris Johnson Jr. suffered a season-ending injury. Veteran Elijah Wilkinson is manning right tackle.

Veteran Jedrick Wills, just signed, missed practice on Wednesday with an illness. The other top reserve tackle is second-year man Josh Fryar.

Related Content

news

Kitan Crawford Activated To Roster After IR Stint

Cardinals elevate Hull, Reed from practice squad

news

Cardinals Open Practice Window For Kitan Crawford

Safety has been on IR since opener

news

Marvin Harrison Jr. Trade From Cardinals To Texans Becomes Official

After Harrison passes physical, Cardinals will get 2027 second-round pick

news

After Marvin Harrison Jr. Trade To Texans, Cardinals Push Forward

Wide receiver dealt for 2027 draft picks

news

Starting Guard Isaiah Adams Placed On Injured Reserve

Cardinals elevate CB Art Green for Lions

news

After Paris Johnson Injury, Cardinals Sign Veteran Jedrick Wills

Former first-round pick helps tackle depth

news

Hunter Long, Paris Johnson Jr. Placed On Injured Reserve

Team promotes Quitoriano from practice squad

news

With Josh Sweat Questionable, Cardinals Elevate Cameron Robertson

Rookie outside linebacker could make NFL debut

news

As Will Johnson Goes To IR, Cardinals Promote Starling Thomas V

Cornerback shuffle continues as Cardinals deal with injuries

news

Cardinals Place Kitan Crawford On Injured Reserve

Safety hurt ankle on Fehoko blocked punt play

news

Promising Outlook For Jeremiyah Love After Cardinals Elevate CB Kalen King

No extra running back should mean No. 3 overall pick will play

Advertising