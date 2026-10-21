Cardinals Awarded Tackle Albert Reese Off Waivers

The Cardinals added an offensive lineman on Wednesday, after claiming and receiving rookie Albert Reese off waivers.
Reese, undrafted, was a healthy scratch in Carolina's first five games,
The Cardinals will have to make a corresponding roster move at some point.
Reese, 6-foot-7 and 325 pounds, is a tackle who played for Mississippi State in college.
The Cardinals seem to have found a potential long-term tackle in rookie Jayden Williams, who is playing the left side after Paris Johnson Jr. suffered a season-ending injury. Veteran Elijah Wilkinson is manning right tackle.
Veteran Jedrick Wills, just signed, missed practice on Wednesday with an illness. The other top reserve tackle is second-year man Josh Fryar.