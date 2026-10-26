'A Cardinal Forever': Larry Fitzgerald Inducted Into Ring Of Honor, No. 11 Retired

Larry Fitzgerald simply said what everyone had been thinking.
Standing at the podium Sunday at State Farm Stadium, his number retired and his name now officially on display within the Cardinals Ring of Honor, he let those watching know he had something to tell the home crowd.
"There's something I want to get off my chest," the Hall of Fame wide receiver said. "I know many of you were disappointed I left without saying a proper goodbye. I want to say I'm sorry.
"It was 2020, families were suffering (because of Covid), the world had a lot of uncertainty, and celebrating my career felt insignificant. But time has a way of adding perspective. In trying not to make the moment about myself, I forgot something very important. This belongs to all of us. So let's do it right today."
At halftime of the game between the Cardinals and Broncos, Fitzgerald's name was unveiled on the east side of the stadium behind the visitors sideline, between fellow honorees Pat Tillman and Roger Wehrli.
His number was officially retired, although the team wasn't going to give it to anyone since Fitzgerald last took off his jersey. Fitzgerald also received his Pro Football Hall of Fame ring, after his induction there in August.
As Fitzgerald got on the field, the famous "LAR-RY, LAR-RY" chant was heard, drawing a smile from the longtime Cardinal.
"Hearing that chant still has the hair on my arms standing up," Fitzgerald said.
Fitzgerald thanked teammates. He thanked fans, especially over the memories of the 2008 Super Bowl season and the 2015 NFC Championship game season, for bringing the energy and vibe to those teams.
He thanked the Bidwill family, noting that it was his "sincere hope" that he and the family could find "things" in the future with which they could work together.
But as he wound down this day that seemed inevitable more than a decade ago, Fitzgerald started choking up as he addressed the Cardinals fans one more time.
"Arizona, you gave me something far more than a career. You gave me a home," he said.
"I started here. I wanted to finish here. And now, my name gets to stay here. I'll be a Cardinal forever."
Photos through the years of wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald, who was voted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame this week.