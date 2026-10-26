'A Cardinal Forever': Larry Fitzgerald Inducted Into Ring Of Honor, No. 11 Retired

Larry Fitzgerald simply said what everyone had been thinking.

Standing at the podium Sunday at State Farm Stadium, his number retired and his name now officially on display within the Cardinals Ring of Honor, he let those watching know he had something to tell the home crowd.

"There's something I want to get off my chest," the Hall of Fame wide receiver said. "I know many of you were disappointed I left without saying a proper goodbye. I want to say I'm sorry.

"It was 2020, families were suffering (because of Covid), the world had a lot of uncertainty, and celebrating my career felt insignificant. But time has a way of adding perspective. In trying not to make the moment about myself, I forgot something very important. This belongs to all of us. So let's do it right today."