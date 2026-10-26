 Skip to main content
Advertising

Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

'A Cardinal Forever': Larry Fitzgerald Inducted Into Ring Of Honor, No. 11 Retired

Hall of Fame wide receiver celebrated at halftime of Broncos game

Oct 25, 2026 at 06:25 PM
Author Image
Darren Urban

azcardinals.com

Larry Fitzgerald addresses the crowd at halftime Sunday as he is inducted into the Cardinals Ring of Honor and had his number retired.
Larry Fitzgerald addresses the crowd at halftime Sunday as he is inducted into the Cardinals Ring of Honor and had his number retired.

Larry Fitzgerald simply said what everyone had been thinking.

Standing at the podium Sunday at State Farm Stadium, his number retired and his name now officially on display within the Cardinals Ring of Honor, he let those watching know he had something to tell the home crowd.

"There's something I want to get off my chest," the Hall of Fame wide receiver said. "I know many of you were disappointed I left without saying a proper goodbye. I want to say I'm sorry.

"It was 2020, families were suffering (because of Covid), the world had a lot of uncertainty, and celebrating my career felt insignificant. But time has a way of adding perspective. In trying not to make the moment about myself, I forgot something very important. This belongs to all of us. So let's do it right today."

At halftime of the game between the Cardinals and Broncos, Fitzgerald's name was unveiled on the east side of the stadium behind the visitors sideline, between fellow honorees Pat Tillman and Roger Wehrli.

Larry Fitzgerald's name in the Ring of Honor at State Farm Stadium.
Larry Fitzgerald's name in the Ring of Honor at State Farm Stadium.

His number was officially retired, although the team wasn't going to give it to anyone since Fitzgerald last took off his jersey. Fitzgerald also received his Pro Football Hall of Fame ring, after his induction there in August.

As Fitzgerald got on the field, the famous "LAR-RY, LAR-RY" chant was heard, drawing a smile from the longtime Cardinal.

"Hearing that chant still has the hair on my arms standing up," Fitzgerald said.

Fitzgerald thanked teammates. He thanked fans, especially over the memories of the 2008 Super Bowl season and the 2015 NFC Championship game season, for bringing the energy and vibe to those teams.

Related Links

He thanked the Bidwill family, noting that it was his "sincere hope" that he and the family could find "things" in the future with which they could work together.

But as he wound down this day that seemed inevitable more than a decade ago, Fitzgerald started choking up as he addressed the Cardinals fans one more time.

"Arizona, you gave me something far more than a career. You gave me a home," he said.

"I started here. I wanted to finish here. And now, my name gets to stay here. I'll be a Cardinal forever."

PHOTOS: Larry Fitzgerald, Hall Of Famer

Photos through the years of wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald, who was voted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame this week.

(From left) Owner Bill Bidwill, Larry Fitzgerald and coach Dennis Green after Fitzgerald was drafted in 2004.
1 / 68

(From left) Owner Bill Bidwill, Larry Fitzgerald and coach Dennis Green after Fitzgerald was drafted in 2004.

Tom Hood/AP
Larry Fitzgerald's first catch in the NFL in St. Louis in 2004.
2 / 68

Larry Fitzgerald's first catch in the NFL in St. Louis in 2004.

Gene Lower/Arizona Cardinals
Larry Fitzgerald catches a pass during 2010 training camp in Flagstaff.
3 / 68

Larry Fitzgerald catches a pass during 2010 training camp in Flagstaff.

Pete Vander Stoep/Arizona Cardinals
Larry Fitzgerald makes the game-winning TD catch in Miami during his 2004 rookie season.
4 / 68

Larry Fitzgerald makes the game-winning TD catch in Miami during his 2004 rookie season.

AP photo
Larry Fitzgerald and son Devin during an autograph signing at FanFest in 2010.
5 / 68

Larry Fitzgerald and son Devin during an autograph signing at FanFest in 2010.

Darren Urban/Arizona Cardinals
A happy Larry Fitzgerald after the Cardinals won the NFC title.
6 / 68

A happy Larry Fitzgerald after the Cardinals won the NFC title.

Gene Lower/Arizona Cardinals
Cardinals Pro Bowlers pose on Super Bowl media day in 2008. From left to right, Adrian Wilson, Kurt Warner, Anquan Boldin, Larry Fitzgerald, and Sean Morey.
7 / 68

Cardinals Pro Bowlers pose on Super Bowl media day in 2008. From left to right, Adrian Wilson, Kurt Warner, Anquan Boldin, Larry Fitzgerald, and Sean Morey.

Darren Urban/Arizona Cardinals
Kurt Warner hugs Larry Fitzgerald during a press conference after the NFC Championship in 2008.
8 / 68

Kurt Warner hugs Larry Fitzgerald during a press conference after the NFC Championship in 2008.

Gene Lower/Arizona Cardinals
Larry Fitzgerald (11) and DeAndre Hopkins mug for the camera in 2020 training camp.
9 / 68

Larry Fitzgerald (11) and DeAndre Hopkins mug for the camera in 2020 training camp.

Darren Urban/Arizona Cardinals
Larry Fitzgerald (11) celebrates a TD in Seattle in 2019.
10 / 68

Larry Fitzgerald (11) celebrates a TD in Seattle in 2019.

Gene Lower/Arizona Cardinals
Larry Fitzgerald and a tiny fellow football player in Detroit in 2015.
11 / 68

Larry Fitzgerald and a tiny fellow football player in Detroit in 2015.

Gene Lower/Arizona Cardinals
(From left) Ron Wolfley, Larry Fitzgerald, Paul Calvisi and Michael Bidwill are interviewed before the All Or Nothing premiere in 2016.
12 / 68

(From left) Ron Wolfley, Larry Fitzgerald, Paul Calvisi and Michael Bidwill are interviewed before the All Or Nothing premiere in 2016.

Darren Urban/Arizona Cardinals
Larry Fitzgerald and Bruce Arians share a hug after Arians' final game as Cardinals coach in 2017.
13 / 68

Larry Fitzgerald and Bruce Arians share a hug after Arians' final game as Cardinals coach in 2017.

Gene Lower/Arizona Cardinals
Larry Fitzgerald celebrates a touchdown in the 2008 NFC Championship.
14 / 68

Larry Fitzgerald celebrates a touchdown in the 2008 NFC Championship.

Gene Lower/Arizona Cardinals
Larry Fitzgerald and Christian Kirk celebrate a touchdown in 2019.
15 / 68

Larry Fitzgerald and Christian Kirk celebrate a touchdown in 2019.

Derrick Spencer/Arizona Cardinals
Larry Fitzgerald and NHL star Shane Doan speak before a game in 2010.
16 / 68

Larry Fitzgerald and NHL star Shane Doan speak before a game in 2010.

Gene Lower/Arizona Cardinals
Larry Fitzgerald does some sand surfing on vacation circa 2007.
17 / 68

Larry Fitzgerald does some sand surfing on vacation circa 2007.

courtesy Larry Fitzgerald
Larry Fitzgerald and Kliff Kingsbury share a laugh during training camp in 2019.
18 / 68

Larry Fitzgerald and Kliff Kingsbury share a laugh during training camp in 2019.

Darren Urban/Arizona Cardinals
Larry Fitzgerald and owner Bill Bidwill after the Cardinals won the NFC Championship in 2008.
19 / 68

Larry Fitzgerald and owner Bill Bidwill after the Cardinals won the NFC Championship in 2008.

Gene Lower/Arizona Cardinals
Larry Fitzgerald breaks away for his 64-yard touchdown in the Super Bowl 43.
20 / 68

Larry Fitzgerald breaks away for his 64-yard touchdown in the Super Bowl 43.

Pete Vander Stoep/Arizona Cardinals
Larry Fitzgerald lets out his emotion during a game against the Seahawks in 2012.
21 / 68

Larry Fitzgerald lets out his emotion during a game against the Seahawks in 2012.

Pete Vander Stoep/Arizona Cardinals
Larry Fitzgerald and Hall of Famer Jerry Rice share pregame thoughts in 2019.
22 / 68

Larry Fitzgerald and Hall of Famer Jerry Rice share pregame thoughts in 2019.

Pete Vander Stoep/Arizona Cardinals
Larry Fitzgerald and the Cardinals link arms for the anthem before a game in 2017.
23 / 68

Larry Fitzgerald and the Cardinals link arms for the anthem before a game in 2017.

Gene Lower/Arizona Cardinals
Larry Fitzgerald and Tyrann Mathieu have some fun before a preseason game in San Diego in 2016.
24 / 68

Larry Fitzgerald and Tyrann Mathieu have some fun before a preseason game in San Diego in 2016.

Gene Lower/Arizona Cardinals
Larry Fitzgerald at NFL Honors following the 2016 season after winning NFL Walter Payton Man of the Year.
25 / 68

Larry Fitzgerald at NFL Honors following the 2016 season after winning NFL Walter Payton Man of the Year.

Darren Urban/Arizona Cardinals
Larry Fitzgerald breaks free on his long catch-and-run in overtime against the Packers in the 2015 playoffs.
26 / 68

Larry Fitzgerald breaks free on his long catch-and-run in overtime against the Packers in the 2015 playoffs.

Pete Vander Stoep/Arizona Cardinals
Larry Fitzgerald celebrates with DeAndre Hopkins after the Hail Murray in 2020.
27 / 68

Larry Fitzgerald celebrates with DeAndre Hopkins after the Hail Murray in 2020.

Derrick Spencer/Arizona Cardinals
Larry Fitzgerald and Terrell Owens during an OTA in 2019.
28 / 68

Larry Fitzgerald and Terrell Owens during an OTA in 2019.

Darren Urban/Arizona Cardinals
Larry Fitzgerald comes out on the field in Sun Devil Stadium before a game in his rookie season in 2004.
29 / 68

Larry Fitzgerald comes out on the field in Sun Devil Stadium before a game in his rookie season in 2004.

Gene Lower/Arizona Cardinals
Larry Fitzgerald drags teammate Andre Roberts on a bungee cord during an offseason workout in 2012.
30 / 68

Larry Fitzgerald drags teammate Andre Roberts on a bungee cord during an offseason workout in 2012.

Darren Urban/Arizona Cardinals
Larry Fitzgerald makes a diving catch against the Lions in 2013.
31 / 68

Larry Fitzgerald makes a diving catch against the Lions in 2013.

Pete Vander Stoep/Arizona Cardinals
Larry Fitzgerald drives a segway around during training camp in Flagstaff.
32 / 68

Larry Fitzgerald drives a segway around during training camp in Flagstaff.

Gene Lower/Arizona Cardinals
Larry Fitzgerald meets the media in the week before the 2008 NFC Championship
33 / 68

Larry Fitzgerald meets the media in the week before the 2008 NFC Championship

Darren Urban/Arizona Cardinals
Larry Fitzgerald (11) shakes hands with Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill as Fitzgerald gets his framed Pro Bowl jersey before a training camp practice in 2018.
34 / 68

Larry Fitzgerald (11) shakes hands with Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill as Fitzgerald gets his framed Pro Bowl jersey before a training camp practice in 2018.

Ross D. Franklin/AP
Larry Fitzgerald grabs a touchdown against the Texans in 2010.
35 / 68

Larry Fitzgerald grabs a touchdown against the Texans in 2010.

Gene Lower/Arizona Cardinals
Larry Fitzgerald gets jersey help from teammate Adrian Peterson before a London practice in 2017.
36 / 68

Larry Fitzgerald gets jersey help from teammate Adrian Peterson before a London practice in 2017.

Darren Urban/Arizona Cardinals
Larry Fitzgerald hauls in a one-handed catch against the Seahawks in 2008.
37 / 68

Larry Fitzgerald hauls in a one-handed catch against the Seahawks in 2008.

Gene Lower/Arizona Cardinals
Larry Fitzgerald drives a speedboat on the lake behind his Minnesota house in 2012.
38 / 68

Larry Fitzgerald drives a speedboat on the lake behind his Minnesota house in 2012.

Richard Mendez/Arizona Cardinals
Larry Fitzgerald hurdles a defender during a 2017 game against the Buccaneers.
39 / 68

Larry Fitzgerald hurdles a defender during a 2017 game against the Buccaneers.

Pete Vander Stoep/Arizona Cardinals
Larry Fitzgerald visits the pyramids on vacation early in his career, circa 2007.
40 / 68

Larry Fitzgerald visits the pyramids on vacation early in his career, circa 2007.

courtesy Larry Fitzgerald
Larry Fitzgerald makes a diving catch at an OTA in 2015.
41 / 68

Larry Fitzgerald makes a diving catch at an OTA in 2015.

Darren Urban/Arizona Cardinals
Larry Fitzgerald makes an amazing facemask catch in Oakland during a 2011 preseason game.
42 / 68

Larry Fitzgerald makes an amazing facemask catch in Oakland during a 2011 preseason game.

Gene Lower/Arizona Cardinals
Larry Fitzgerald plays flag football during Kurt Warner's annual tournament in 2014.
43 / 68

Larry Fitzgerald plays flag football during Kurt Warner's annual tournament in 2014.

Darren Urban/Arizona Cardinals
Larry Fitzgerald makes a one-handed grab in Minnesota in 2016.
44 / 68

Larry Fitzgerald makes a one-handed grab in Minnesota in 2016.

Gene Lower/Arizona Cardinals
Larry Fitzgerald Makes his 1,282nd catch as a Cardinal to set an NFL record with one team, against the Lions in 2018.
45 / 68

Larry Fitzgerald Makes his 1,282nd catch as a Cardinal to set an NFL record with one team, against the Lions in 2018.

Ross D. Franklin/AP
Larry Fitzgerald makes the catch to pass Tony Gonzalez for No. 2 all-time in the NFL.
46 / 68

Larry Fitzgerald makes the catch to pass Tony Gonzalez for No. 2 all-time in the NFL.

Pete Vander Stoep/Arizona Cardinals
Larry Fitzgerald has some fun with reporters after a game in 2018.
47 / 68

Larry Fitzgerald has some fun with reporters after a game in 2018.

Pete Vander Stoep/Arizona Cardinals
Larry Fitzgerald makes the final touchdown catch of his career in 2020.
48 / 68

Larry Fitzgerald makes the final touchdown catch of his career in 2020.

Derrick Spencer/Arizona Cardinals
Larry Fitzgerald meets a soldier during a 2009 trip to the Middle East.
49 / 68

Larry Fitzgerald meets a soldier during a 2009 trip to the Middle East.

Dave Gatley/USO
Larry Fitzgerald on a pair of iconic Sports Illustrated covers.
50 / 68

Larry Fitzgerald on a pair of iconic Sports Illustrated covers.

Larry Fitzgerald snares a Pro Bowl touchdown in 2009.
51 / 68

Larry Fitzgerald snares a Pro Bowl touchdown in 2009.

AP
Larry Fitzgerald during the rainy final practice of the 2019 season.
52 / 68

Larry Fitzgerald during the rainy final practice of the 2019 season.

Derrick Spencer/Arizona Cardinals
Larry Fitzgerald meets with fans after his final live Big Red Rage appearance in 2018.
53 / 68

Larry Fitzgerald meets with fans after his final live Big Red Rage appearance in 2018.

Darren Urban/Arizona Cardinals
Larry Fitzgerald poses with the NFC Championship trophy during the Cardinals' ring ceremony prior to 2009 training camp.
54 / 68

Larry Fitzgerald poses with the NFC Championship trophy during the Cardinals' ring ceremony prior to 2009 training camp.

Gene Lower/Arizona Cardinals
Larry Fitzgerald warms up before a game in 2004.
55 / 68

Larry Fitzgerald warms up before a game in 2004.

Gene Lower/Arizona Cardinals
Larry Fitzgerald races for an 80-yard touchdown in 2014. against the Eagles.
56 / 68

Larry Fitzgerald races for an 80-yard touchdown in 2014. against the Eagles.

Pete Vander Stoep/Arizona Cardinals
Larry Fitzgerald reaches for a pass during training camp in Flagstaff in 2011.
57 / 68

Larry Fitzgerald reaches for a pass during training camp in Flagstaff in 2011.

Pete Vander Stoep/Arizona Cardinals
Larry Fitzgerald scores his first Super Bowl touchdown.
58 / 68

Larry Fitzgerald scores his first Super Bowl touchdown.

Pete Vander Stoep/Arizona Cardinals
Larry Fitzgerald wins a Pro Bowl MVP trophy in 2009.
59 / 68

Larry Fitzgerald wins a Pro Bowl MVP trophy in 2009.

Ronen Zilberman/AP
Larry Fitzgerald scores the 100th touchdown of his career against the Patriots in 2016.
60 / 68

Larry Fitzgerald scores the 100th touchdown of his career against the Patriots in 2016.

Pete Vander Stoep/Arizona Cardinals
Larry Fitzgerald speaks to reported at Super Bowl media day.
61 / 68

Larry Fitzgerald speaks to reported at Super Bowl media day.

Gene Lower/Arizona Cardinals
Larry Fitzgerald taking part in Pat's Run in Tempe.
62 / 68

Larry Fitzgerald taking part in Pat's Run in Tempe.

courtesy Pat's Run
Larry Fitzgerald talks with announcers Troy Aikman and Joe Buck before a game in 2016.
63 / 68

Larry Fitzgerald talks with announcers Troy Aikman and Joe Buck before a game in 2016.

Gene Lower/Arizona Cardinals
Larry Fitzgerald throws his lone NFL touchdown pass, against the Rams in 2018.
64 / 68

Larry Fitzgerald throws his lone NFL touchdown pass, against the Rams in 2018.

Pete Vander Stoep/Arizona Cardinals
Larry Fitzgerald scores the winning touchdown against the Packers in the 2015 playoffs.
65 / 68

Larry Fitzgerald scores the winning touchdown against the Packers in the 2015 playoffs.

Pete Vander Stoep/Arizona Cardinals
Larry Fitzgerald walks out to practice during Super Bowl week in 2008.
66 / 68

Larry Fitzgerald walks out to practice during Super Bowl week in 2008.

Darren Urban/Arizona Cardinals
Larry Fitzgerald with a young Cardinals fan in 2013.
67 / 68

Larry Fitzgerald with a young Cardinals fan in 2013.

Pete Vander Stoep/Arizona Cardinals
Larry Fitzgerald blows kisses before jogging off the field after the final home game of his career, in 2020.
68 / 68

Larry Fitzgerald blows kisses before jogging off the field after the final home game of his career, in 2020.

Rick Scuteri/AP
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Broncos Reign On Cardinals Celebratory Day

Denver leans on explosive plays in 30-16 decision

news

On Larry Fitzgerald Weekend, Ring Of Honor Members Receive Custom Jackets

Blazers feature photos from player's career in lining

news

3x3: Week 7 Cardinals vs Broncos

A trio of names, numbers, and notes going into Week 7

news

As Jeremiyah Love Heals, Cardinals Promote Evan Hull To Roster

Running back is fourth on depth chart

news

Resiliency, Conversations, And Collaboration: How Cardinals Defense Responded To Pressure

Unit found footing 18-16 win against Rams

news

Allgeier-Knight Combo Again Ready With Jeremiyah Love Sitting Out Broncos Game

news

Larry Fitzgerald Finally Will Say Goodbye At Ring Of Honor/Number Retirement Ceremony

Hall of Fame wide receiver to be recognized at halftime of Cardinals-Broncos

news

11 Moments For No. 11: Larry Fitzgerald Forever

As Fitz has number retired, memories that will never fade

news

Cardinals Awarded Tackle Albert Reese Off Waivers

Rookie played for Panthers, faced new team in preseason

news

Chad Ryland Named NFC Special Teams Player Of The Week After Booting Rams

Kicker nails six field goals in 18-16 win over Rams

news

How To Watch: Cardinals vs. Broncos, Week 7

Check out all the ways to watch, listen and live stream the Arizona Cardinals against the Denver Broncos on October 25, 2026

Advertising