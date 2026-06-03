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Josh Sweat Doing Normal Offseason Things For Josh Sweat

Cardinals linebacker notes on social media he always trains on own

Jun 03, 2026 at 03:59 PM
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Darren Urban/Word From The Birds

azcardinals.com

The Cardinals will convene for mandatory minicamp next week, the only non-voluntary portion of the offseason for players. One of the players who hasn't been around OTAs but figures to be here for minicamp is linebacker Josh Sweat.

Sweat has been grist for the (rumor) mill, as Packers fans worry about a season starting without the injured Micah Parsons, but given his importance to the Cardinals' pass rush, it was odd that it was assumed they'd move on. Using Sweat's absence from voluntary work isn't it.

In fact, Sweat himself made this clear recently, when a fan -- a "passionate fan" according to his own comment -- replied to an old Sweat Instagram post and told the player he needed to show up at OTAs. Sweat's answer in the comment section?

"I do my own training every offseason. This is nothing new ..."

I am guessing we will see Sweat next week (he had a similar offseason last year, but arrived at physicals and content day the Monday before minicamp) but after Ian Rapoport tamped down the rumor mill Wednesday morning, that feels like one storyline born out of the stillness of the offseason and not much more.

Sweat had a career-best 12 sacks last season.

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Josh Sweat (10) during the Week 17 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025 in Cincinnati, OH.
Caitlyn Epes Kerl/Arizona Cardinals

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