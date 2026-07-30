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Sweat Status Leads Trey McBride To Change

Tight end's profuse perspiration means two outfits for one practice

Jul 30, 2026 at 12:15 PM
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Darren Urban/Word From The Birds

azcardinals.com

The training camp practice was about halfway through when Trey McBride walked over to the bench and started taking off his shoes, his gloves, even the sweatpants he had been wearing.

The latter was apropos. The pants, his shirt, his gloves all were dripping, as if he had dunked them in a lake. But no, it was simply what the all-pro tight end had generated in the first half of the workout.

"I'm a heavy sweater and I like to stay dry," McBride said.

McBride has a spare set of clothes that he'll change into on the sideline (he can't quite get that extensive during padded practices given the extra equipment.)

It's not just camp. He'll change his uniform at halftime of games as well.

"If you look, there are games when I get grass stains in the first half, they'll be gone in the second half," he said.

McBride said it's in part because he doesn't want the sweat to impact ball security, but then, thinking for a moment, admits "it's probably more superstition than anything."

"The drier I am," McBride said, "the more normal I feel."

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