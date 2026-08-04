Running Back Roulette, QB Announcement Coming, And Camp Aftermath

Running back in the preseason can be a funny position. My all-time preseason memory is of a running back, the great William Powell, who in 2011 made sure none of the other backs would be exposed to injury by piling up 29 carries in the finale against the Broncos.

He gained 60 yards, and was released the next day.

The story comes up as the Cardinals get ready for their preseason opener Thursday against the Saints in the Hall of Fame game, an extra preseason outing before three others. Top backs Tyler Allgeier and Jeremiyah Love are unlikely to play. James Conner hasn't even been going 11-on-11 yet in practice (and with his veteran status, he never would've played anyway.)

Meanwhile, Trey Benson, who had looked good in practice coming back from left knee surgery, has missed the last couple of days with what coach Mike LaFleur called "a little flare-up."

"It's unfortunate because he was feeling so good," LaFleur added. "I thought he was really getting his legs underneath him. He had strung together some good days."

LaFleur said Benson was doing better and wouldn't rule out that he could play in Canton, but the Cardinals did add running back Evan Hull off waivers, and Bam Knight and Corey Kiner will probably be in the spotlight.

"We'll be cautious," LaFleur said.

This is why you want a deep running back room, however. Stuff happens. The Cardinals lived it last season.

"You're never going to be that confident (of perfect health) because that's how this game is," LaFleur said. "Live practice, it's still taxing on their bodies, and some of these guys are coming off injuries.

"You take it one day at a time, but again, these guys have to go. They have to get themselves ready to play real football."