Running Back Roulette, QB Announcement Coming, And Camp Aftermath

Running back in the preseason can be a funny position. My all-time preseason memory is of a running back, the great William Powell, who in 2011 made sure none of the other backs would be exposed to injury by piling up 29 carries in the finale against the Broncos.
He gained 60 yards, and was released the next day.
The story comes up as the Cardinals get ready for their preseason opener Thursday against the Saints in the Hall of Fame game, an extra preseason outing before three others. Top backs Tyler Allgeier and Jeremiyah Love are unlikely to play. James Conner hasn't even been going 11-on-11 yet in practice (and with his veteran status, he never would've played anyway.)
Meanwhile, Trey Benson, who had looked good in practice coming back from left knee surgery, has missed the last couple of days with what coach Mike LaFleur called "a little flare-up."
"It's unfortunate because he was feeling so good," LaFleur added. "I thought he was really getting his legs underneath him. He had strung together some good days."
LaFleur said Benson was doing better and wouldn't rule out that he could play in Canton, but the Cardinals did add running back Evan Hull off waivers, and Bam Knight and Corey Kiner will probably be in the spotlight.
"We'll be cautious," LaFleur said.
This is why you want a deep running back room, however. Stuff happens. The Cardinals lived it last season.
"You're never going to be that confident (of perfect health) because that's how this game is," LaFleur said. "Live practice, it's still taxing on their bodies, and some of these guys are coming off injuries.
"You take it one day at a time, but again, these guys have to go. They have to get themselves ready to play real football."
-- LaFleur said the announcement for the QB rotation against the Saints will come on Tuesday. He does not meet with the media, but the coordinators do talk.
-- Ina two-minute drill near the end of Monday's practice, Jacoby Brissett threw a beautiful bomb to Marvin Harrison Jr., who laid out for the catch. MHJ had double-moved Denzel Burke. The play gained more than 50 yards.
-- When the 2s battled, the drive ended when a Gardner Minshew II pass was batted and defensive lineman L.J. Collier made a diving interception at the line of scrimmage. The defensive players went nuts in celebration.
-- Tight end Trey McBride took a hard near-tackle from safety Andrew Wingard on one play, knocking McBride down and forcing him to take a break. But McBride came back later to haul in a 25-yard TD from Brissett.
-- Carson Beck, who figures to get his first NFL playing time Thursday, looked mostly solid. He had moments, like floating an easy interception to Elijah Jones while Beck was rolling out. But he also had nice completions to tight end Rivaldo Fairweather and rookie wide receiver Reggie Virgil.
-- Virgil had a roller-coaster of emotions type of day. He had a bad drop of a nice Beck throw, and his head dropped for a long time. But later he caught a Beck bomb in stride for a TD, and then made a ridiculous one-handed catch of a Beck throw on the sideline during the 2-minute drill.
-- According to the NFL transactions list, the Cardinals were not only awarded Hull but also defensive lineman Cam Horsley. To make room on the roster, they released receiver Tejhaun Palmer and defensive lineman Coziah Izzard.
-- Rookie seventh-round tackle Jayden Williams has a lot to learn. But he's currently with the second unit, and he has been pleasantly solid the times I have watched him.
-- Both wide receiver Michael Wilson and left tackle Paris Johnson Jr. did not practice on Monday. Not sure if it was for rest or a malady.
-- LaFleur was asked directly if he expected outside linebacker Josh Sweat, who remains on PUP, to be on the field in Week 1. "I do," LaFleur said.