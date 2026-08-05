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Jesús Quiñonez Gets Shot At Dream Job With Cardinals Spanish Play-By-Play

Tucson native takes over the microphone starting with Hall of Fame game

Aug 05, 2026 at 08:01 AM
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Darren Urban/Word From The Birds

azcardinals.com

J.P. Shadrick isn't the only new play-by-play voice for the Cardinals.

Jesús Quiñonez, who joined the organization in the spring, is taking over Spanish radio play-by-play duties, a dream come true for a veteran of professional sports coverage.

"I definitely wanted to make sure I know the players, the team," Quiñonez said. "It's not nervousness but a feeling of responsibility."

Quiñonez is a native of Tucson and a graduate of Arizona State. He got into pro sports as a PR man, translator and Spanish broadcaster with the Dodgers from 2016-2021, moved to Boston to cover sports at Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra covering all major pro teams and doing Spanish play-by-play for the Celtics.

His time with the Dodgers not only got him a World Series win (Arizona fans, don't hold it against him) but developed his hopes to eventually do play-by-play on the Spanish side.

"It was about connecting to the Spanish fans," Quiñonez said. "I was finding my own way, but it felt like an underserved audience."

Jesus Quiñonez during 2026 Training Camp on Tuesday, July 28, 2026 at State Farm Stadium.
Caitlyn Epes Kerl/Arizona Cardinals

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