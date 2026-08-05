Jesús Quiñonez Gets Shot At Dream Job With Cardinals Spanish Play-By-Play

J.P. Shadrick isn't the only new play-by-play voice for the Cardinals.
Jesús Quiñonez, who joined the organization in the spring, is taking over Spanish radio play-by-play duties, a dream come true for a veteran of professional sports coverage.
"I definitely wanted to make sure I know the players, the team," Quiñonez said. "It's not nervousness but a feeling of responsibility."
Quiñonez is a native of Tucson and a graduate of Arizona State. He got into pro sports as a PR man, translator and Spanish broadcaster with the Dodgers from 2016-2021, moved to Boston to cover sports at Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra covering all major pro teams and doing Spanish play-by-play for the Celtics.
His time with the Dodgers not only got him a World Series win (Arizona fans, don't hold it against him) but developed his hopes to eventually do play-by-play on the Spanish side.
"It was about connecting to the Spanish fans," Quiñonez said. "I was finding my own way, but it felt like an underserved audience."