Jesús Quiñonez Gets Shot At Dream Job With Cardinals Spanish Play-By-Play

Jesús Quiñonez, who joined the organization in the spring, is taking over Spanish radio play-by-play duties, a dream come true for a veteran of professional sports coverage.

"I definitely wanted to make sure I know the players, the team," Quiñonez said. "It's not nervousness but a feeling of responsibility."

Quiñonez is a native of Tucson and a graduate of Arizona State. He got into pro sports as a PR man, translator and Spanish broadcaster with the Dodgers from 2016-2021, moved to Boston to cover sports at Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra covering all major pro teams and doing Spanish play-by-play for the Celtics.

His time with the Dodgers not only got him a World Series win (Arizona fans, don't hold it against him) but developed his hopes to eventually do play-by-play on the Spanish side.