The First Depth Chart Of The Season

The Cardinals have a game this week, and because of that, they have a depth chart.

Every depth chart always comes with the caveat that, well, things can change. They are generally accurate, but to take it as gospel is a mistake, That said, the Cardinals have acknowledged some camp battles with the use of "or" and that's something to watch.

The main one to be is the "or" at cornerback, where it is Denzel Burke or Max Melton as a starter across from Will Johnson. Burke started most of the season last year; Melton, the former second-round pick, has found consistent defensive playing time hard to come by. Can Melton finally make a push?

(This also doesn't take into account Garrett Williams, who remains on PUP but who figures to be in the mix when he returns.)

Another "or" is at outside linebacker. Zaven Collins has been that guy by he is currently in share mode with Baron Browning. And on the other side, with Josh Sweat on PUP, Jordan Burch would ostensibly be the starter.

Other noteables: