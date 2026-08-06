The Truth About Larry Fitzgerald And 'Retirement'

Guess what? Larry Fitzgerald still won't say he's retired. The man is being inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame Saturday, five years from last playing, and when I asked him Thursday at his HoF press conference, he was blunt.

With a smile, sure. But blunt.

"I have not committed to retirement," Fitzgerald said.

Why, I asked. Seriously, what is the reason? Well, when Fitzgerald was young, his grandfather would talk with his longtime friend, a man who played college football with Fitz's grandfather. The two would have a conversation Fitzgerald has never forgotten.

"They'd talk about retirement killing more people in our country than anything," Fitzgerald said. "It always stuck with me. I just don't believe in retirement. I just think you transition into different phases, especially as an athlete. I was done at 38. Retire? There is no retirement in sight.