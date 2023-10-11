Kent Somers: Parallels Between 2008 Cardinals And Current Diamondbacks

Two moments in 2008 taught me not to roll my eyes when a coach expresses what appears to be misguided optimism.

The first came between Weeks 3 and 4 of the Cardinals season. They had just lost to a mediocre Washington team, and with a game against the Jets in New Jersey next up, the Cardinals stayed in Virginia rather than return home between games.

At the team's hotel, Cardinals coach Ken Whisenhunt told beat writers that the week away from home would be good preparation for a Super Bowl.

I suppressed a smirk. That idea seemed like a coach's fever dream since the Cardinals were coming off an unimpressive performance and hadn't finished with a winning record for a decade.

My second learning moment came two months or so later, as the Cardinals hovered around .500. We just need to get in the playoffs, Whisenhunt told us, because anything could happen there.

Another eye roll. Another suppressed smirk.

But Whisenhunt was right. The Cardinals finished 9-7, won the NFC West and played the best they had all season in postseason victories over Atlanta, Carolina and Philadelphia. They received some help, too, when the Eagles (9-6-1) upset the Giants, which meant the NFC Championship game would be played in Arizona.

The Cardinals won, advanced to the Super Bowl and made Whisenhunt look like a prophet.

My point, and I realize it's taken me 200 or so words to arrive at one, is that what the Diamondbacks are doing now reminds me of the 2008 Cardinals.

Both finished the regular season a smidge over .500. Neither was given much of a chance in the postseason, although no one proclaimed the Diamondbacks the worst team ever to make the playoffs, as Cris Collinsworth said of the Cardinals in 2008.

Both teams were/are fairly young and had/are having immense fun along the way.

"We're trying to be like Beyonce and put a ring on it," Cardinals linebacker Karlos Dansby said in 2009, the week before the Super Bowl.

And they nearly did, losing in the final minutes to the Steelers.

The Diamondbacks have been quotable, too. Manager Torey Lovullo's "Let's (expletive) party" speech after the series win over Milwaukee has become a mantra and is widely available on T-shirts.

It's hard to say which playoff run was more unexpected, partially because the Diamondbacks story has not concluded.

The Cardinals 2008 run to the Super Bowl was epic. So is the one the 2023 Diamondbacks are making. Let's hope the ending is different.

