Kent Somers: NFL MVP Not A QB? Perhaps In 2023

The Associated Press started picking selecting an annual NFL most valuable player award in 1957, and over time, the selection has become the most predictable thing in sports: Just give it to the best quarterback.

Running back Adrian Peterson in 2012 was the last non-quarterback to win it, and the last defensive player was outside linebacker Lawrence Taylor in 1986. This make sense, of course, because there is no more important position in sports than quarterback. It's why owners and general managers will gamble every asset they have to obtain and/or keep one.

But we might be witnessing a twist on history this season. Two receivers, Miami's Tyreek Hill and Philadelphia's A.J. Brown, are on pace for historic seasons. No quarterback is having a comparable year, although Miami's Tua Tagovailoa will be in contention as long as he and the rest of the Dolphins, most notably Hill, remain healthy.

In eight games, Hill has eight touchdowns and 1,014 yards receiving. A.J. Brown has 939 yards and five touchdowns. Both are on pace to break Calvin Johnson's NFL record of 1,964 yards, set over 16 games in 2012, the year Peterson won the MVP award.

Brown has gained at least 125 yards in his last six games, something no other receiver has ever accomplished. Not Jerry Rice. Not Don Hutson. Not Randy Moss. Not Larry Fitzgerald.

"Nobody catches the ball prettier than A.J. Brown," Eagles coach Nick Sirianni said recently. "I'm just in awe of good wide receivers and the skill that they have. Nobody goes and snatches the football like him. It's so much cooler in person and when it's on your team."

Cardinals fans know that, and it likely makes them wistful. Brown's performances over the last six games are reminiscent of what Fitzgerald did for the Cardinals at the end of the 2008 regular season and four playoff games.

In the last six games that season, including the run to the Super Bowl, Fitzgerald caught 38 passes for 777 yards and 10 touchdowns. That compares favorably with Brown's numbers the last six weeks: 49, 831 and 5. Fitzgerald didn't catch as many passes but his yards per catch was better: 20.4 vs. 17.

Having an elite receiver who can make big plays in spite of coverages designed to prevent them is second in importance to having an equivalent talent at quarterback. And it's equal to having an elite pass rusher who can flip a game with a sack and forced fumble.