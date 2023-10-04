Kent Somers: Knowledge Can Be A Dangerous Thing

WHAT I KNOW

-- The best NFC teams last season are really good again.

The Eagles, who made it to the Super Bowl, are 4-0 and haven't played up to their standards yet. They will hit their groove at some point. The 49ers, who lost in the NFC title game to Philadelphia last year, are 4-0. If they have weaknesses, they are dim, not glaring. They rank in the top 10 in nearly every important offensive category. They have just seven sacks, but only the Rams have scored more than 16 points against them.

Dallas could make me a believer over the next two weeks. They play the 49ers Sunday, which is "not just another game," according to Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy. Maybe not. But the Cowboys game against the Chargers the following week is. If the Cowboys show the focus and maturity required to beat the 49ers and the Chargers, I'll start to believe they can win the NFC.

-- The AFC is nearly wide open.

The AFC title, as well as arguments about good barbecue, start with the chances of dethroning Kansas City, which hasn't looked especially sharp but is 3-1.

The Bengals (1-3), who played for the conference championship the last two seasons, need to beat the Cardinals Sunday at State Farm Stadium to remain relevant. Joe Burrow is completing 56.7 percent of his passes, hasn't thrown for more than 259 yards yet and is averaging 4.8 yards per attempt, the lowest of any regular NFL starter.

The Bills and Dolphins appear to be contenders. The Bills doused the hype around the Dolphins after Miami scored 10 touchdowns the week before. But I've got to see more of quarterback Josh Allen using his immense powers for good instead of bad before I see him leading Buffalo to a Super Bowl.

-- What's your plan at quarterback?

There's a reason that's the most important questions teams and prospective coaches ask each other in the interview process. Without a great quarterback, a great coach can look average. Or worse.

Whenever he becomes eligible, Patriots coach Bill Belichick will be voted in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. The person presenting him to the selection committee, which I've been a part of for nearly 20 years, will only have to stand and ask those who object to speak their minds. A case does not have to be made for Belichick's worthiness.

But even a Hall of Fame coach needs a quarterback. Belichick doesn't have one, and it's a big reason the Patriots are 1-3 this season and 3-8 since the bye week of 2022. Mac Jones isn't the answer, and the Patriots need to be bold in finding one in the next year or two.

The Patriots' 38-3 loss to Dallas last Sunday was the worst loss of Belichick's career, surpassing a 31-0 loss to Buffalo in 2003. The Patriots went on to win the Super Bowl that year, but they had Tom Brady at quarterback.

Belichick without Tom Brady: 80-90. With: 249-75.

That said, the 1-3 start is not all on Jones. The Patriots have a tendency to bury themselves early with fundamental mistakes and lack of execution in critical situations. Those are not Belichick trademarks. Meanwhile, the Celtics gave the Patriots a diversion last week by trading for Jrue Holiday. In times of trouble, it's always nice to be able to divert folks' attention to the shiny thing glittering over there.

-- The Giants offensive line is going to make free agent pass rushers huge money this offseason.

The group gave up seven sacks to Dallas in the opener and 11 on Monday night against Seattle. The Cardinals should be disappointed they only sacked Daniel Jones three times in week two.

Defenders who have the Raiders on the scheduled also have to be excited. The Chargers' Khalil Mack had six sacks against them last week. He has six for the season.

-- The Bears are the worst team in the league. Giants fans will argue their case. They are wrong.

-- To those of us of a certain age, Russ Francis was a cool breeze. The former Patriots and 49ers tight end wasn't revolutionary, but he changed games. And with dark hair, a mustache and ability to block and catch, he was very cool. In today's game, he would be Travis Kelce or Rob Gronkowski. Francis died Sunday in an airplane crash.