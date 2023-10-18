Kent Somers: NFL Getting Understandably Defensive

After watching the 49ers need just five plays to cover 84 yards and score on their first possession last Sunday, Browns defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz had a simple message for his players.

"That's their only one."

Defensive coordinators say such things all the time, especially when facing the 49ers, who have scored touchdowns on opening possessions in five of their six games.

But last Sunday, Schwartz's words were prophetic. The Browns shut down the 49ers and gave them their first loss of the season, 19-17, in Cleveland.

"We say it all the time. We're the best in the world, as a defense and particularly as a secondary," Browns corner Greg Newsome II said afterward.

Time will prove that boast to be true, or hollow, but after six weeks of the 2023 season, it's hard to argue with Newsome II that the Browns defense is pretty good right now. It's given up 1,002 yards through five games, the third fewest since 1970. Injuries to running back Christian McCaffrey, receiver Deebo Samuel and left tackle Trent Williams made the 49ers less explosive, but so did the Browns.

We probably should have seen it coming. Schwartz's teams are 9-1 against Kyle Shanahan's, dating back to 2008, when they first faced each other as coordinators.

The 49ers loss left one unbeaten team: the Eagles. The Jets took care of that designation later Sunday afternoon, beating Philadelphia, 20-14, in East Rutherford, N.J.

The Eagles offense had not been as productive as the 49ers this season, but what the Jets did was only slightly less impressive than the Browns' accomplishment. They intercepted Jalen Hurts three times and shut out the Eagles in the second half.

And like the Browns, the Jets didn't lack bravado afterward.

"Through these first six weeks, we've played a gauntlet of quarterbacks," Jets coach Robert Saleh said. "I know we haven't gotten all wins, but we've embarrassed all of them."

Saleh later apologized, saying "embarrassed" was a poor word choice.

It's not just the Brown and Jets who are playing great defense. The Ravens and 49ers have, too. The Cowboys have been impressive at times. The Chiefs defense appears to be much improved. The Falcons are fourth in yardage, and the Lions are nearly as stingy.

Other than Miami's prolific offense, defense has been the story through six weeks of the season. Sacks are up and explosive plays are down. And it seems nearly everyone, not just the Cardinals, has trouble scoring touchdowns from the red zone.

Eighteen teams failed to score at least 20 points last weekend, According to Gerry Dulac, Steelers beat writer for the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, that is tied for the most in a bye week since bye week system was implemented in 1990.

There isn't just one reason for the offensive malaise. Paul Domowitch goes into great detail in this piece for the33rdteam.com.

A lot of young quarterbacks are playing. There are more mobile quarterbacks than ever, which can lead to taking sacks outside the pocket. Offenses are featuring more spread formations than ever, which gives offensive linemen less help, especially in pass protection. There are more pass rushers than ever.

Former NFL offensive lineman Geoff Schwartz noted on X (formerly Twitter) that there are several teams "who can roll 5-8 guys who get to the passer. The NFL has never seen that before."

Even teams without an elite rusher, like the Cardinals, have a few guys who can get to the passer.

Starters tend to play very little in the preseason, which leads to clunky performances in the early weeks of the season. And losing an offensive lineman to injury can be catastrophic, because no one has enough depth there.