Kliff's Unique Playcalling History, And Wednesday Before The Saints

Nothing is changing yet, but the possibility of Kliff Kingsbury having someone else call plays remains part of the conversation. He was asked Wednesday if it would be his decision or someone else's -- presumably GM Steve Keim.

"We have not had that conversation with upper management, if you will," Kingsbury said. "Like I said. If there is a better way to do it, I am open to it. After six games, we have not played good enough, and I understand it."

To Kingsbury's credit, he has handled the questions matter-of-factly -- which is in line with his personality. What it would be like for him to not have that role, he can't say.

"I've never not done it, so it'd be a unique experience," he said.

Quarterback Kyler Murray was asked directly this week if he thought that was something Kingsbury should do. Murray shook his head at the (for him) no-win question.

"Come on, dog," Murray said.

Asked more generally about the current criticism of Kingsbury, Murray gave a longer response.

"I don't really worry too much about it, because the people on the outside don't really understand the nuances of the offense of what's trying to get done," Murray said. "They just see the result. It's not good. I'm getting talked about. He's getting talked about. That's just the nature of the business. That's the nature of the game, so everybody on the outside, it doesn't matter."

-- Retirement had been in play for the offensive line of the Cardinals this past offseason. Center Rodney Hudson had thought about it, and so too did guard Justin Pugh. Both returned to play. Hudson has struggled to stay on the field, the knee that gave him pause to play in the first place continuing to act up. And now Pugh, who had dealt with a neck issue and an elbow issue was dealt a season-ending blow with a torn ACL.

The Cardinals are left to scramble a bit on the offensive line. And Pugh is left on the doorstep of potential retirement again.

"I know he had pondered it in the offseason and he's got some other stuff going on, but it's just unfortunate (the injury) happened," coach Kliff Kingsbury said. "He's been such a great piece since I've been here filling in whatever spot we asked him to. He's a great leader. He and D.J. (Humphries) had great chemistry on that side of the ball, so you hate to see that happen to a guy like that."

The Cardinals hate to see it because it throws the line back into a certain amount of chaos – and for a team struggling offensively, that's never ideal. Max Garcia seems to be the probable replacement for Pugh against the Saints, but at some point, they are going to want to get Cody Ford on the field (he remains on IR with his ankle injury). Hudson won't play against the Saints either, and while he has had some ups and downs, what Hudson brings mentally to the offense can't be dismissed.

-- In games DeAndre Hopkins and J.J. Watt have played together for the Cardinals, the Cardinals have not lost (7-0).

-- The State Farm Stadium roof will be open for the game, the first time this season the roof will be open. Dress accordingly.

-- I don't know what to expect from Hopkins in his first game back, but I will be surprised if Murray doesn't target him often. I know the Cardinals couldn't generate points against the Seahawks, which was the worst defense in the league going into last weekend, but the Saints too have struggled. They are one of four teams that have allowed at least 20 points in every game, and they are allowing 30 points a game over the last three. I'm sure Hop has to be happy about that matchup (especially if CB Marshon Lattimore is out.)