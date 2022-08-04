Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

Kliff Kingsbury Warns Team After Marquise Brown Speeding Arrest

Notes: Wilson still needs to do work to be starter; injuries mount

Aug 04, 2022 at 12:56 PM
Wide receiver Marquise Brown returned to practice Thursday after getting pulled over for speeding the day before.
Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Kliff Kingsbury's first thought on the speeding arrest of wide receiver Marquise "Hollywood" Brown was that he was just glad Brown was safe.

Otherwise, "we're still working through the details," Kingsbury said Thursday.

Brown was pulled over from his house while heading to State Farm Stadium, Kingsbury said. Kingsbury said he had a private talk with Brown about the arrest.

"He's never had any issues (before), and he knows he's got to be better than that, and he will be moving forward," Kingsbury said. "He can't be doing that."

Kingsbury said the plan for Brown to return to practice has not changed. His return target day is still on Monday to participate in full work. Brown just was activated off the NFI list earlier this week.

The Cardinals had a similar incident last year when linebacker Zaven Collins was arrested for speeding. Kingsbury addressed the team on Thursday with an emphasis on making smart decisions.

"You have to follow the rules and obey the laws," Kingsbury said. "Hopefully, we don't have any more incidents."

KINGSBURY MAKES NO PROMISES ON WILSON AS STARTER

As cornerback remains an area of concern, so does the question if Marco Wilson will be the starter alongside Byron Murphy Jr.

Wilson started as a rookie last season and played well before tailing off later in the year. Defensive coordinator Vance Joseph downplayed the idea Wilson needed a big camp to lock up the role, Kingsbury was less definitive.

"I think that's a position where guys have to step up," Kingsbury said. "Murphy's come a long way. Marco, we want him to step up and be an every-down starter, but we'll see. I think the jury is still out on that. For the rest of those young guys, someone has to step up and help us out."

INJURY LIST GROWS

The Cardinals are almost through the second week of training camp, but injuries have begun to pile up.

Tight end Zach Ertz left practice early with a calf injury. Kingsbury said he had not heard the severity of the injury but assumed it was a strain. Wideout Antoine Wesley is being evaluated for his groin/hip injuries and the team expects to have the results of his MRI within a week, Kingsbury said. Wilson is also dealing with a groin injury. Tight end Trey McBride missed a second straight practice with a sore back, but Kingsbury said the rest is to make sure the rookie is healthy for the start of preseason action.

All in all, Kingsbury is aware more players are going on the injured list. It was bound to happen eventually but he's still not concerned about it.

"It's that time of year," Kingsbury said. "This is always that grind season. We just have to keep pushing, try to be smart with reps, and make sure guys aren't worn out."

