Larry Fitzgerald's Hospital Visits Left Impact Close To Home

Almost 10 years ago on Thanksgiving night, Giana Delgadillo was sitting at Phoenix Children's Hospital after her son, Derek, underwent a procedure for a congenital heart defect.

With the operation for an affliction called Tetralogy of Fallot and the resulting recovery period taking place over the holiday, Giana admitted it was a challenge to be at the hospital instead of around the table with family.

That night, during a time they would least expect it, Larry Fitzgerald walked in and paid a visit.

"The fact that Larry came out on a holiday to visit families and patients just to let them know someone out there is thinking of them meant a lot," Giana said. "It means a lot for someone to come and just spend a little bit of their time, because the hospital is a lonely place, it's really boring too, and when you have to spend several days there, it's not fun. To have someone pop in and just spend a little bit of time with you means a lot."

Fitzgerald spent some time with the Delgadillos and Giana's brother, Adrian, who has Down Syndrome and his own heart condition. Adrian is nonverbal, but one of the few words he can say is "Cardinals," which made Fitzgerald's surprise visit that much more meaningful.

Being active in the community was instilled in Fitzgerald from a young age. His late mother would take he and his brother Marcus to homeless shelters or hospitals, making sure they understood it was important to give attention to those that were sick or needy.

Fitzgerald never stopped once he joined the NFL. He visited often, and almost all of the time, did it intentionally without media attention, and when someone might be feeling the hardest hit with their situation -- like during a holiday.