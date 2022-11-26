Marquise Brown Activated; D.J. Humphries, Zach Ertz To Injured Reserve

Marquise Brown was finally activated from Injured Reserve. Zach Ertz was finally placed on IR after his season-ending knee surgery.

But the Cardinals also put left tackle D.J. Humphries on IR on Saturday with Humphries battling a bad back for a few weeks already. The Humphries move means four of the five starting offensive linemen are on IR -- joining left guard Justin Pugh (knee), center Rodney Hudson (knee), and right guard Will Hernandez (pectoral).

In the last open roster spot, the Cardinals promoted wide receiver Andre Baccellia from the practice squad, with wide receiver Rondale Moore (groin) out this week and fellow wideout Greg Dortch (thumb) trending not to play.

Dortch is technically questionable, but the Cardinals also elevated wide receiver/return man Pharoh Cooper from the practice squad, which is a likely indicator of Dortch's status. The Cardinals additionally elevated tight end Maxx Williams from the practice squad for a second straight game.

Needing to miss a minimum of four games, the earliest Humphries could return is the penultimate regular-season game in Atlanta. The Cardinals close the season in San Francisco. Humphries' chances of playing again would seem slim, depending on how the next four games play out.

Humphries found himself battling injuries early in his career, but had played in every game since coach Kliff Kingsbury arrived in 2019 -- save for one game last year because of Covid -- until hurting his back after playing eight games this season.

The return of "Hollywood" Brown does help the offense. Kingsbury had said that Brown would likely be on a play limit after missing five games with a fractured foot. But it will be the first time the Cardinals will have Brown and wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins on the field together this season.

"I think it definitely changes things with Hollywood out there," Hopkins said. "The speed he has can't be coached and I think you have to look at that (as a defense) and look at how you are going to match up against a guy like myself because Hollywood can score a touchdown within a play or two just off how much he takes off on the field. It definitely helps me having him out there."

ROOF OPEN