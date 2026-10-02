Taking On Cam Skattebo, Sweat's Status, And Friday Before The Giants

Hayden Conner was there when Cam Skattebo truly hit the national consciousness. Conner was a starting offensive lineman for Texas when Skattebo carried his Arizona State Sun Devils to the brink of an upset of the Longhorns in the College Football Playoffs during the 2024 season.

"It sucked watching my own defense get destroyed like that, but it was pretty cool to see someone do that," said Conner, now a backup offensive lineman for the Cardinals. "That was the most unbelievable single-game performance I've ever seen."

Conner and the Cardinals can't afford to have such a Skattebo performance Sunday when they visit the Giants. With backup Jameis Winston in at QB, the Giants are going to run the ball, and Skattebo has long been that guy to take such a challenge head on.

"I'm glad I don't have to tackle him," Cardinals coach Mike LaFleur said. "He's a big boy and our guys know that."

Skattebo is only averaging 3.5 yards a carry this season, with 177 yards on 50 attempts. His rookie season last year was cut short after a serious leg injury.

When Skattebo came out for the draft, there were plenty of crossover ASU/Cardinals fans that wanted to keep the college star in town. That wasn't going to happen that year; the Cardinals still had a healthy James Conner and had just drafted Trey Benson the year before. As it turns out, they also ended up taking Jeremiyah Love this year.

(For his part, Skattebo shrugged off the idea he'd want to outdo Love on Sunday, saying "I want to outperform myself from last week. I'm not worried about any other running backs.")

The respect is there from the Cardinals, even from defensive lineman Roy Lopez – a product of ASU rival Arizona. Getting to Skattebo carries no more weight for Lopez than Christian McCaffrey did the week before. Part of that is Lopez's Valley upbringing, where he understands the pull the Sun Devils have locally.

"The city has got good love for Skattebo," Lopez said. "He's always welcome in the city. He's a good guy. He did a lot for ASU. He's an ASU legend for sure."

That said, Lopez understands the pressure under which the Cardinals defense is finding itself, with Skattebo and the Giants up next. The Giants are struggling on offense with Winston; the Cardinals have surrendered 31 and 36 points in back-to-back games.

There has been plenty of discussion about technique and scheme around what the defense needs to do, but for Lopez, his high-level message to teammates is simple.

"Flying around and being ourselves, staying in it for 60 minutes from the first snap and playing our style," Lopez said. "When we are playing our style, walking around with some swag, being us, celebrating, it's fun, it looks fun, it looks dominant and that's who we are. When we're not doing that, that's when we don't feel like ourselves."

-- Outside linebacker Josh Sweat showed up on the injury report on Friday with a groin injury that he did not have Thursday, and he was downgraded from full to limited. He is now questionable for the game Sunday, not ideal given the issues the Cardinals have had in the pass rush.

Sweat has three QB pressures thus far this season, all against the Seahawks. He has yet to get a sack. If the Cardinals elevate someone from the practice squad on Saturday, that could be a Sweaty tell.

-- Michael Wilson had 17 targets last week, catching 11 passes, and if there was a game in which his offseason comparison by Mike LaFleur to Rams wideout Puka Nacua, this was the game. There is simply a connection between QB Jacoby Brissett and Wilson that has been clear from the time Brissett took over as starter in Week 6 of 2025.

"I just think it's him," Brissett said. "I think when his numbers called, he makes the most of his opportunities. I said it last year and I'll say it again this year, I had probably the easy job as far as trying to find him to get him the ball."

Since Brissett got into the lineup until now, the most completions by a QB-pass catcher duo are the 123 from Brissett to tight end Trey McBride. The fourth-most in the NFL are the 88 from Brissett to Wilson. (Goff to St. Brown in Detroit and Darnold to Smith-Njigba in Seattle are two and three.)

-- The Giants are honoring the 40th anniversary of their 1986 Super Bowl champs, which includes running back Ottis Anderson. Anderson just happens to be the Cardinals' all-time leading rusher, with the 1979 first-round pick gaining 7,999 yards on the ground until he was dealt to New York in 1986.