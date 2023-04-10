Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

The Interest In The No. 3 Pick

As draft creeps closer, Cardinals reportedly will have robust market for trade down

Apr 10, 2023 at 10:00 AM
It has been obvious -- especially since the Bears traded out of the No. 1 draft spot -- that the Cardinals would be in a good position to make a deal to trade down from the No. 3 pick overall if that is what they chose to do. Then came the report Monday from Adam Schefter that "at least" six teams had "inquired" about trading for that pick.

Anthony Richardson's spot in the draft pecking order, buoyed by his athletic prowess, would ultimately be the driving factor in who would want to move. Along with Bryce Young and C.J. Stroud, it sure seems like there are three QBs in play at the top of the list.

The argument can be made that all six inquiries, teams seeking long-term QB answers, could be in the top 11 -- the Colts (4), the Seahawks (5), the Lions (6), the Raiders (7), the Falcons (8) and the Titans (11). (Then again, if a team is just "inquiring" then it could come from much further back too.) Let's argue that is all these teams nearer the Cardinals.

The idea the Cardinals could trade with the Colts has been mentioned multiple times; the Colts get their QB, the Cardinals can still draft the best non-QB (probably Will Anderson) and it works out nicely. But if this many teams are involved, it also just cranks up the price for that No. 3 pick, and the chance for the Cardinals to receive quite a bounty if that is what they chose to do.

It still feels like the decision will likely come down to when the Cardinals are on the clock. That is when the pressure is the greatest for teams to pull a trigger. But again, it'll be fascinating to see play out.

