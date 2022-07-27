Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

Another Big Touchdown Year No Fantasy For James Conner

Cardinals running back scored 18 times last season

Jul 27, 2022 at 04:47 PM
Darren Urban

Running back James Conner runs upfield during the Cardinals' first practice of training camp on Wednesday.
Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
With that many touchdowns, yes, people are going to ask you about fantasy football.

"I redirect the conversation," Cardinals Pro Bowl running back James Conner said, as he begins training camp following an 18-touchdown season. "I don't live in a fantasy world. … This is real life."

If Conner is going to follow up his 2021 with another big TD – 15 rushing, three receiving, second-highest total in the league – season, those same topics are going to keep coming up. For Conner, not only does he think he can get back to 18 touchdowns, "I'm shooting for more."

"I just want to win ballgames," Conner said. "Do everything we can (offensively), but it's very realistic."

There is a reason the Cardinals re-signed Conner to a three-year contract with $13.5 million in guaranteed money. They believe the 27-year-old can repeat his initial season in the desert, a power runner with surprisingly soft receiving hands who helped the team grind out the short yardage that they had difficulty with the season before.

"He has a nose for the end zone," coach Kliff Kingsbury said, noting there was an "expectation" to approach another 15 or 18 touchdowns. "We struggled in goal-to-go situations so we have to be better in the passing game down there obviously but any time James touches the ball down there you felt good about him having the opportunity to get in."

Conner needs to be healthy to reach such lofty TD totals, of course. He noted he'd "try to be available for all 17" when it comes to games, after getting banged up by season's end. One of the lessons he has learned in his previous five seasons was that he shouldn't be regular-season ready the first day of training camp.

"It's a marathon," he said.

Kingsbury said the Cardinals will be smart with Conner with his practice reps and beyond. It's not just about Conner in the backfield; Kingsbury said he believes the team's offense was its best last season when there was a balance between Conner and the since-departed Chase Edmonds.

Whether the tag team partner is Eno Benjamin this season or Darrel Williams or perhaps someone else in the room, "hopefully we can find a similar rhythm this year," Kingsbury said.

Conner was hurting with a painful ribs injury when he played against the Rams in the playoffs. The Cardinals want to try and avoid a repeat.

He already believes he has found good if basic ways to preserve his body – nutrition, sleep, meditation – and insists he has a lot of productive years ahead of him.

"I don't want to talk about getting old," Conner said.

He had the second-most carries of his career last season (202) and 239 total touches. He didn't want to talk carries but instead touches for this season, although he declined to give a number per game.

"Foolish to do that," he said.

The only number he will speculate upon is touchdowns. And the Cardinals would love for Conner to make sure that is indeed real life and not fantasy.

PHOTOS: Cardinals Training Camp - July 27

Images from the first day of 2022 Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium

Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt (99), Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker (3) and Arizona Cardinals defensive tackle Leki Fotu (95) during the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Wednesday, July 27, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.
1 / 57

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Antoine Wesley (13) during the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Wednesday, July 27, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.
2 / 57

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals Head Coach Kliff Kingsbury during the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Wednesday, July 27, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.
3 / 57

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) during the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Wednesday, July 27, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.
4 / 57

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals cornerback Byron Murphy Jr. (7) during the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Wednesday, July 27, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.
5 / 57

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
The Arizona Cardinals outside linebackers during the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Wednesday, July 27, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.
6 / 57

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt (99) during the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Wednesday, July 27, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.
7 / 57

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals linebacker Markus Golden (44) during the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Wednesday, July 27, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.
8 / 57

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals Head Coach Kliff Kingsbury during the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Wednesday, July 27, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.
9 / 57

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner (6) during the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Wednesday, July 27, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.
10 / 57

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Will Hernandez (76) during the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Wednesday, July 27, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.
11 / 57

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals cornerback Marco Wilson (20) during the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Wednesday, July 27, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.
12 / 57

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Rodney Hudson (61) during the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Wednesday, July 27, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.
13 / 57

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals Head Coach Kliff Kingsbury during the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Wednesday, July 27, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.
14 / 57

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
The Arizona Cardinals during the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Wednesday, July 27, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.
15 / 57

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Antoine Wesley (13) during the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Wednesday, July 27, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.
16 / 57

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Kelvin Beachum (68) during the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Wednesday, July 27, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.
17 / 57

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) during the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Wednesday, July 27, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.
18 / 57

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Antoine Wesley (13) and Arizona Cardinals cornerback Marco Wilson (20) during the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Wednesday, July 27, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.
19 / 57

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Colt McCoy (12) during the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Wednesday, July 27, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.
20 / 57

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals linebacker Zaven Collins (25) and Arizona Cardinals linebacker Nick Vigil (57) during the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Wednesday, July 27, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.
21 / 57

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals running back Darrel Williams (24) during the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Wednesday, July 27, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.
22 / 57

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Antoine Wesley (13) and Arizona Cardinals cornerback Marco Wilson (20) during the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Wednesday, July 27, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.
23 / 57

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride (85) during the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Wednesday, July 27, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.
24 / 57

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Greg Dortch (83) during the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Wednesday, July 27, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.
25 / 57

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals running back Keaontay Ingram (30) during the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Wednesday, July 27, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.
26 / 57

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals linebacker Isaiah Simmons (9) during the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Wednesday, July 27, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.
27 / 57

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) during the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Wednesday, July 27, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.
28 / 57

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) during the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Wednesday, July 27, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.
29 / 57

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals cornerback Darrell Baker Jr. (31) during the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Wednesday, July 27, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.
30 / 57

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner (6) during the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Wednesday, July 27, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.
31 / 57

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Justin Pugh (67) during the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Wednesday, July 27, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.
32 / 57

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Trace McSorley (19) and Arizona Cardinals quarterback Jarrett Guarantano (16) during the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Wednesday, July 27, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.
33 / 57

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals tight end Chris Pierce Jr. (49) during the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Wednesday, July 27, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.
34 / 57

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals tight end Zach Ertz (86) during the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Wednesday, July 27, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.
35 / 57

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals linebacker Markus Golden (44) during the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Wednesday, July 27, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.
36 / 57

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals Defensive Coordinator Vance Joseph during the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Wednesday, July 27, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.
37 / 57

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Trace McSorley (19) during the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Wednesday, July 27, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.
38 / 57

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals Outside Linebackers Coach Charlie Bullen during the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Wednesday, July 27, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.
39 / 57

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals safety James Wiggins (38) during the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Wednesday, July 27, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.
40 / 57

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver JaVonta Payton (32) and Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Victor Bolden (38) during the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Wednesday, July 27, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.
41 / 57

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals defensive tackle Leki Fotu (95) during the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Wednesday, July 27, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.
42 / 57

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals Head Coach Kliff Kingsbury during the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Wednesday, July 27, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.
43 / 57

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker (3) during the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Wednesday, July 27, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.
44 / 57

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
The Arizona Cardinals during the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Wednesday, July 27, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.
45 / 57

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Rodney Hudson (61) during the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Wednesday, July 27, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.
46 / 57

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) and Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner (6) during the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Wednesday, July 27, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.
47 / 57

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals cornerback Christian Matthew (35) and Arizona Cardinals safety Tae Daley (48) during the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Wednesday, July 27, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.
48 / 57

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals Head Coach Kliff Kingsbury during the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Wednesday, July 27, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.
49 / 57

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals running back Jonathan Ward (29) during the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Wednesday, July 27, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.
50 / 57

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals safety Jalen Thompson (34) during the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Wednesday, July 27, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.
51 / 57

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals tight end Chris Pierce Jr. (49) during the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Wednesday, July 27, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.
52 / 57

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt (99) during the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Wednesday, July 27, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.
53 / 57

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals linebacker Devon Kennard (42) during the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Wednesday, July 27, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.
54 / 57

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Justin Murray (71), Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Will Hernandez (76) and Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Sean Harlow (64) during the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Wednesday, July 27, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.
55 / 57

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver A.J. Green (18) during the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Wednesday, July 27, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.
56 / 57

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride (85) during the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Wednesday, July 27, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.
57 / 57

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
