Kyler Murray Return Continues To Be Slow-Played At Practice

Kliff Kingsbury is not worried about the time Kyler Murray has missed during training camp, so to have him out there Monday watching instead of working is OK with the Cardinals coach.

Murray has not practiced for a week, resting for a day before sitting out five with Covid. In his two practices back, Murray has taken mental reps and done little else.

"If he hadn't been in the same system for a number of years, I would be a bit more concerned," Kingsbury said. "Anytime you're trying to build your offense and build camaraderie and getting the timing down, you'd love for him to be out there.

"But everyone deals with something like this," Kingsbury added, "and we've kept him locked in mentally and will continue to do so."

Kingsbury said Murray feels fine physically after missing practice last week with Covid, and the focus is getting back into the flow of things offensively. Murray did take another turn at calling plays during some of the work on Monday.

"We'll ease him back in this week," Kingsbury said. "Hopefully, by the end of the week, he'll feel good enough to cut it lose and keep it rolling. But we want to be smart."

MORE HOLLYWOOD, BUT NOT ALL THE HOLLYWOOD

The plan for Marquise "Hollywood" Brown's road to practicing full time in training camp is going according to plan since he tweaked his hamstring while running routes before the start of camp.

Kingsbury said Brown should be full speed by the end of the week with practice.

As far as developments following Brown's arrest for criminal speeding, Kingsbury didn't have any update. Kingsbury said if Brown receives discipline, it won't be from the team.

"The NFL kinda handles that at this point," Kingsbury said.

MCSORLEY'S CASE FOR QB3

Trace McSorley is competing with undrafted rookie quarterback Jared Guarantano for the third spot on the depth chart behind Kyler Murray and Colt McCoy, so it was good news that Kingsbury named McSorley as one of the players that caught his eye during Saturday's practice.

McSorley has spent two years mainly on the Ravens' practice squad after the team drafted him in 2019. The Cardinals signed him off the Ravens' practice squad midseason in 2021 to add depth.

Kingsbury said he knew of McSorley from his time quarterbacking at Penn State.

"I thought he was tough-nosed and a gamer," Kingsbury said. "It seemed like they were in every game they played, and he had that will to win and that Moxy. He's not the biggest or strongest guy, but he just made plays.