Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

Cardinals Place Hollywood Brown On NFI List To Open Camp

Notes: Receiver dealing with hamstring injury; Maxx Williams' timeline unknown

Jul 26, 2022 at 02:17 PM
NewUrbanMug
Darren Urban

azcardinals.com

2022_Minicamp_0615ce_0616
Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marquise Brown (2) during the second day of the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Minicamp on Wednesday, June 15, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.

The Cardinals will slowly ramp up to begin training camp -- the first practice is Wednesday, although pads don't go on until next week -- without their top offseason acquisition for now.

Wide receiver Marquise "Hollywood" Brown was placed on the active Non-Football Injury list on Tuesday with a hamstring issue. He is eligible to come off the list whenever he is ready to practice.

Brown is only the second player the Cardinals don't have on the active roster to start camp. Tight end Maxx Williams (knee) is on the physically unable to perform list.

Coach Kliff Kingsbury said Tuesday that everyone reported to camp on time and that everyone passed the conditioning test. The Cards' first three practices are closed to the public, before the "Back Together Saturday" workout this weekend.

MAXX WILLIAMS PROGRESS

Kingsbury said that he remains hopeful that Williams, who tore his ACL in Week 5 last season, will be able to return before the end of camp.

"He's worked his tail off," Kingsbury said. "There have been a couple guys throughout the league, it takes a year-and-a-half, two years to come back. I'd say he's ahead of schedule. Not saying he'll be ready to go or how that looks, but from where it started to where it is now I couldn't be more impressed."

RODNEY HUDSON'S RETURN

The Cardinals avoided an offensive line hole when veteran center Rodney Hudson told the team last week he was indeed planning on returning for a 12th NFL season. But Kingsbury declined to get into details about Hudson's thought process, saying he would leave it to the player to address.

"He's a seasoned veteran, very smart, knows his body, knows all these things," Kingsbury said. "We will let him go in depth. We had communication. We knew with a player like that, we wanted to give him all the time and space he needed to make his final decision."

Related Content

news

A Study In Kyler Murray: Teammates Confident In QB Knowledge

After news of contract language, Ertz notes 'he was on the same page'

news

Season's End Learning Tool But No More As Cardinals Open Camp

Kingsbury wants lessons learned but dwelling on playoff loss doesn't help

news

Cardinals Ready To Host Back Together Saturday

First open practice of training camp comes later this week

news

Top Questions Heading Into 2022 Training Camp, Part Two

Among those in the spotlight are Markus Golden, Zaven Collins, and Jalen Thompson

news

Top Questions Heading Into 2022 Training Camp, Part One

Among those in the spotlight are Kyler Murray, Hollywood Brown and Eno Benjamin

news

Cardinals Sign USFL Wideout Victor Bolden Jr.

Was MVP of league's championship game

news

Maxx Williams Placed On PUP List To Begin Training Camp

Tight end coming off October ACL injury

news

Cardinals Position Overview 2022: Wide Receiver

With Hopkins out until October, Brown arrives to supplement unit

news

Rodney Hudson Set To Return To Cardinals For 2022 Season

Center will play a 12th year after uncertain offseason

news

Cardinals Position Overview 2022: Quarterback

Colt McCoy set to back up Kyler Murray

news

Cardinals Position Overview 2022: Offensive Line

Uncertainty at center and right guard positions

Advertising