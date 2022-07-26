Cardinals Place Hollywood Brown On NFI List To Open Camp

The Cardinals will slowly ramp up to begin training camp -- the first practice is Wednesday, although pads don't go on until next week -- without their top offseason acquisition for now.

Wide receiver Marquise "Hollywood" Brown was placed on the active Non-Football Injury list on Tuesday with a hamstring issue. He is eligible to come off the list whenever he is ready to practice.

Brown is only the second player the Cardinals don't have on the active roster to start camp. Tight end Maxx Williams (knee) is on the physically unable to perform list.

Coach Kliff Kingsbury said Tuesday that everyone reported to camp on time and that everyone passed the conditioning test. The Cards' first three practices are closed to the public, before the "Back Together Saturday" workout this weekend.

MAXX WILLIAMS PROGRESS

Kingsbury said that he remains hopeful that Williams, who tore his ACL in Week 5 last season, will be able to return before the end of camp.

"He's worked his tail off," Kingsbury said. "There have been a couple guys throughout the league, it takes a year-and-a-half, two years to come back. I'd say he's ahead of schedule. Not saying he'll be ready to go or how that looks, but from where it started to where it is now I couldn't be more impressed."

RODNEY HUDSON'S RETURN

The Cardinals avoided an offensive line hole when veteran center Rodney Hudson told the team last week he was indeed planning on returning for a 12th NFL season. But Kingsbury declined to get into details about Hudson's thought process, saying he would leave it to the player to address.