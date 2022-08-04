Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

Cardinals Sign Wide Receiver Marcell Ateman

Depth needed with position thinning because of injuries

Aug 04, 2022 at 01:33 PM
NewUrbanMug
Darren Urban

azcardinals.com

The Cardinals have signed former Raiders wide receiver Marcell Ateman.
Ryan Kang/AP
With injuries thinning the position and the first preseason game coming soon, the Cardinals added a wide receiver on Thursday, signing Marcell Ateman.

Ateman, who played one game with the Raiders last season, has 20 catches for 270 yards and a touchdown in 19 career games spanning back to 2018. The 6-foot-4 Ateman gives the Cardinals another big receiver with Antoine Wesley out for now because of a hip and groin injury.

Coach Kliff Kingsbury said Thursday it may be a week before knowing the exact prognosis of Wesley's injury.

The Cardinals will need bodies going into the preseason opener at Cincinnati on Aug. 12. DeAndre Hopkins and Hollywood Brown are both being slowly used in practice, and it wouldn't be a surprise to see both of them inactive. The Cardinals will also have to decide if they want to play veteran A.J. Green -- the team's oldest receiver -- in the game as well, although that will be Green's return to the city where he spent the majority of his career.

To make room for Ateman on the roster, the Cardinals released offensive lineman Eric Smith.

