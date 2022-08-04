Cardinals Sign Wide Receiver Marcell Ateman

Ateman, who played one game with the Raiders last season, has 20 catches for 270 yards and a touchdown in 19 career games spanning back to 2018. The 6-foot-4 Ateman gives the Cardinals another big receiver with Antoine Wesley out for now because of a hip and groin injury.

The Cardinals will need bodies going into the preseason opener at Cincinnati on Aug. 12. DeAndre Hopkins and Hollywood Brown are both being slowly used in practice, and it wouldn't be a surprise to see both of them inactive. The Cardinals will also have to decide if they want to play veteran A.J. Green -- the team's oldest receiver -- in the game as well, although that will be Green's return to the city where he spent the majority of his career.