The Time Is Now For Zaven Collins

"I just tried to stay the course," Collins said. "Tough times beat you up, but the sun always rises tomorrow. I just tried to take it day by day, and now we're here."

Collins' isn't being grandiose in his goals. His plan is simple, one he has already told quarterback Kyler Murray. "We have to get the ball back to you."

Beyond that, the Cardinals and Collins are still figuring it out. Calling plays, for instance. The Cardinals have several players capable of doing so, and the final decision is yet to be made on who will wear the green dot.

But Collins emphasized whether he has it or not, his job won't change. "Everything goes through us," Collins said. "We're the communication throughout the entire defense."

Coach Kliff Kingsbury said he's seen a change in Collins. The increase in confidence and decision-making on defense, both he believes, are imperative for Collins to take the next step.