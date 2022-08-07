Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

The Time Is Now For Zaven Collins

After difficult rookie season, expectations remain for former first-round pick

Aug 07, 2022 at 11:30 AM
Kevin Parrish headshot
Kevin Parrish Jr.

azcardinals.com

Linebacker Zaven Collins runs through a play during training cam\[p practice on Tuesday.
Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Linebacker Zaven Collins runs through a play during training cam\[p practice on Tuesday.

Zaven Collins wants defensive coordinator Vance Joseph to know one thing: he's ready to contribute more.

The 2021 first-round pick was supposed to do so last year, but it didn't happen. The inside linebacker will try again, and the pressure to produce only increases again.

"It just comes with the territory," Collins said with a laugh.

Collins was drafted to replace veteran Jordan Hicks as the starter immediately, but coaches soon learned he wasn't quite ready. He struggled to process information quickly and seemed indecisive in decision-making.

That's changed, according to fellow linebacker Isaiah Simmons, after what had happened in offseason work and camp so far.

"He's not thinking as much and knows what to do," Simmons said. "He has really matured and taken ownership of the defense."

The most defensive snaps Collins received last season was in Week 11 against Carolina and Week 17 against Dallas, finishing the year with a solid 69.3 Pro Football Focus grade.

Overall, though, his rookie year became a learning experience. He had just 20 percent of defensive snaps while most of his usage came on special teams. In 17 games, Collins had just 25 tackles and three pass deflections.

Hicks still helped Collins throughout the season, giving him advice whenever possible. With Hicks now in Minnesota, the team signed linebacker Nick Vigil as the replacement veteran this offseason.

"I just tried to stay the course," Collins said. "Tough times beat you up, but the sun always rises tomorrow. I just tried to take it day by day, and now we're here."

Collins' isn't being grandiose in his goals. His plan is simple, one he has already told quarterback Kyler Murray. "We have to get the ball back to you."

Beyond that, the Cardinals and Collins are still figuring it out. Calling plays, for instance. The Cardinals have several players capable of doing so, and the final decision is yet to be made on who will wear the green dot.

But Collins emphasized whether he has it or not, his job won't change. "Everything goes through us," Collins said. "We're the communication throughout the entire defense."

Coach Kliff Kingsbury said he's seen a change in Collins. The increase in confidence and decision-making on defense, both he believes, are imperative for Collins to take the next step.

"Last year, I thought he waited for the play to come to him," Kingsbury. "He's still learning, but there's no doubt he's moving faster than last year. He's a big, fast, strong, sharp kid and just has to continue working."

PHOTOS: Cardinals Training Camp - Red And White Practice

Images from the Red and White Practice during 2022 Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (10) and Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) during the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Saturday, August 6, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.
1 / 35

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (10) and Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) during the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Saturday, August 6, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals running back Jonathan Ward (29) and Arizona Cardinals linebacker Victor Dimukeje (52) during the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Saturday, August 6, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.
2 / 35

Arizona Cardinals running back Jonathan Ward (29) and Arizona Cardinals linebacker Victor Dimukeje (52) during the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Saturday, August 6, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
The Arizona Cardinals during the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Saturday, August 6, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.
3 / 35

The Arizona Cardinals during the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Saturday, August 6, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
The Arizona Cardinals during the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Saturday, August 6, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.
4 / 35

The Arizona Cardinals during the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Saturday, August 6, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals cornerback Darrell Baker Jr. (31) and Arizona Cardinals cornerback Christian Matthew (35) during the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Saturday, August 6, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.
5 / 35

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Darrell Baker Jr. (31) and Arizona Cardinals cornerback Christian Matthew (35) during the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Saturday, August 6, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
The Arizona Cardinals during the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Saturday, August 6, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.
6 / 35

The Arizona Cardinals during the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Saturday, August 6, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Jarrett Guarantano (16) during the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Saturday, August 6, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.
7 / 35

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Jarrett Guarantano (16) during the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Saturday, August 6, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Greg Dortch (83) during the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Saturday, August 6, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.
8 / 35

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Greg Dortch (83) during the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Saturday, August 6, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Jarrett Guarantano (16) during the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Saturday, August 6, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.
9 / 35

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Jarrett Guarantano (16) during the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Saturday, August 6, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals cornerback Byron Murphy Jr. (7) during the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Saturday, August 6, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.
10 / 35

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Byron Murphy Jr. (7) during the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Saturday, August 6, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Jarrett Guarantano (16) during the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Saturday, August 6, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.
11 / 35

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Jarrett Guarantano (16) during the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Saturday, August 6, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals cornerback Darrell Baker Jr. (31) and Arizona Cardinals cornerback Breon Borders (21) during the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Saturday, August 6, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.
12 / 35

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Darrell Baker Jr. (31) and Arizona Cardinals cornerback Breon Borders (21) during the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Saturday, August 6, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner (6) during the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Saturday, August 6, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.
13 / 35

Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner (6) during the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Saturday, August 6, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver A.J. Green (18) and Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker (3) during the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Saturday, August 6, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.
14 / 35

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver A.J. Green (18) and Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker (3) during the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Saturday, August 6, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals tight end Chris Pierce Jr. (49) during the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Saturday, August 6, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.
15 / 35

Arizona Cardinals tight end Chris Pierce Jr. (49) during the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Saturday, August 6, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals Offensive Assistant Don Shumpert during the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Saturday, August 6, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.
16 / 35

Arizona Cardinals Offensive Assistant Don Shumpert during the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Saturday, August 6, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt (99) during the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Saturday, August 6, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.
17 / 35

Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt (99) during the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Saturday, August 6, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
The Arizona Cardinals during the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Saturday, August 6, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.
18 / 35

The Arizona Cardinals during the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Saturday, August 6, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker (3) and Arizona Cardinals wide receiver A.J. Green (18) during the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Saturday, August 6, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.
19 / 35

Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker (3) and Arizona Cardinals wide receiver A.J. Green (18) during the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Saturday, August 6, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner (6) during the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Saturday, August 6, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.
20 / 35

Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner (6) during the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Saturday, August 6, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals linebacker Cameron Thomas (97) during the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Saturday, August 6, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.
21 / 35

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Cameron Thomas (97) during the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Saturday, August 6, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals cornerback Christian Matthew (35) during the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Saturday, August 6, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.
22 / 35

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Christian Matthew (35) during the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Saturday, August 6, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt (99) during the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Saturday, August 6, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.
23 / 35

Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt (99) during the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Saturday, August 6, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals linebacker Isaiah Simmons (9) during the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Saturday, August 6, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.
24 / 35

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Isaiah Simmons (9) during the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Saturday, August 6, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals cornerback Jace Whittaker (39) during the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Saturday, August 6, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.
25 / 35

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Jace Whittaker (39) during the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Saturday, August 6, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals safety Charles Washington (28) during the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Saturday, August 6, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.
26 / 35

Arizona Cardinals safety Charles Washington (28) during the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Saturday, August 6, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals linebacker Devon Kennard (42) during the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Saturday, August 6, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.
27 / 35

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Devon Kennard (42) during the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Saturday, August 6, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals linebacker Jesse Luketa (43) during the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Saturday, August 6, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.
28 / 35

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Jesse Luketa (43) during the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Saturday, August 6, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) during the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Saturday, August 6, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.
29 / 35

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) during the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Saturday, August 6, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals defensive end Michael Dogbe (91) during the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Saturday, August 6, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.
30 / 35

Arizona Cardinals defensive end Michael Dogbe (91) during the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Saturday, August 6, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals linebacker Isaiah Simmons (9) during the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Saturday, August 6, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.
31 / 35

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Isaiah Simmons (9) during the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Saturday, August 6, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
The Arizona Cardinals during the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Saturday, August 6, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.
32 / 35

The Arizona Cardinals during the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Saturday, August 6, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker (3) during the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Saturday, August 6, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.
33 / 35

Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker (3) during the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Saturday, August 6, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals safety Jalen Thompson (34) during the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Saturday, August 6, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.
34 / 35

Arizona Cardinals safety Jalen Thompson (34) during the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Saturday, August 6, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner (6) during the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Saturday, August 6, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.
35 / 35

Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner (6) during the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Saturday, August 6, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Set On The Offensive Line, And Red And White Practice Aftermath

news

Kyler Murray Returns To Practice After Covid Bout

Quarterback on hand for Red And White Practice

news

Red And White Practice Is A 'Sellout'

All tickets have been distributed for Saturday work

news

Words Can't Describe Rondale Moore's Hopes For Season

Cardinals second-year receiver seeks much bigger role

news

Back To Maxx Effort, And Camp Practice Aftermath

news

Cardinals Put RB Coach James Saxon On Administrative Leave

Notes: Wesley might need procedure, Kyler Murray may be back Saturday

news

Isaiah Simmons Ready To Take His Star Turn In Cardinals' Defense

New position name, still big expectations for former first-round pick

news

Cardinals Sign Wide Receiver Marcell Ateman

Depth needed with position thinning because of injuries

news

Kliff Kingsbury Warns Team After Marquise Brown Speeding Arrest

Notes: Wilson still needs to do work to be starter; injuries mount

news

Cardinals Activate Maxx Williams From PUP

Tight end recovering from knee surgery

news

Secret Agent Man: D.J. Humphries Negotiates Own Deal With Cardinals

Tackle wants to use knowledge for a business career post-football

Advertising